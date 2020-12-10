“We’re seeing a striking gap in academic [progress].” With those words, Amy Hollstein, deputy superintendent of Charles County public schools, presented the case for allowing teachers to bump up failing grades to 50% in order to give students a chance to pass a course.
Her request, which applies only to the first quarter of this school year, was passed unanimously by the Charles school board.
Hollstein presented sobering statistics that show a 72% rise in the number of Fs among high school and middle school students in the first quarter of this year compared to last year. This was a result of students learning virtually at home, she said. Other school districts are seeing similar trends.
Hollstein said the grading policy change will give certain students “grace and hope.”
While noting that “many states have reverted to pass/fail,” she didn’t support returning to that policy, which Charles schools did last spring due to the onset of the COVID-19 virus and implementing at-home learning.
“We need a pathway for these students,” Hollstein said. “If not, I’m very fearful students will stop logging in, and we are going to lose them. The longer we are out of school, the bigger this challenge is.”
Hollstein added that altering the grading policy is not the entire solution. “We have to look at what we can do now to add more support so we’re not in a worse situation at the end of the second quarter,” she said.
Student board member Ian Herd called the grading change a necessity, and added that it is compassionate, rational and reasonable.
Although he noted that some students will be given a 50%, or F grade, for doing nothing, board member David Hancock said he supported the policy suspension “because we’re in uncharted waters.” By getting 50% instead of an even lower percentage for the first marking period, students will more easily be able to earn a passing grade for the entire course when other marking periods are added in.
While casting her vote, board member Tajala Battle-Lockhart said, “I agree for a one-shot deal.”
Return for some in January
Superintendent Kim Hill noted earlier in the Dec. 8 meeting that the school system plans to begin bringing special populations of students back to school campuses on Jan. 26 and staff on Jan. 19.
Hollstein said “kids are getting tired [of virtual learning]. We have students in our special needs program who need more than a computer. They need life skills.”
Hill emphasized that administrators have seen “no increase in the spread [of COVID-19] in our schools.”
Although the school system hasn’t brought back any group of students yet to school buildings this school year, they have had over 600 students and staff in internet cafes and learning centers since late August, she said. Although some staff members did contract the coronavirus, Hill noted that “contract tracing has shown that the virus did not spread in our schools.”
During a state board of education meeting on Dec. 8, Dr. Jinline Chan, acting deputy secretary at the Maryland Department of Health, said, “Several studies have suggested that COVID-19 transmission in schools is low, especially for younger students, when mitigation strategies are effectively implemented. Experience in other states have shown that students can return safely to school in limited numbers.”
