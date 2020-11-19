The Charles County school board recently heard an update on the $22 million renovation and addition at Eva Turner Elementary School.
During the board’s Nov. 10 meeting, Eric McElhenny, project manager, and school district staff provided information about goings on at the Waldorf school, located at 1000 Bannister Circle.
McElhenny noted that the project includes a 40,000-square-foot renovation and a 20,000-square-foot addition that will be used for grades 3 through 5.
District spokeswoman Katie O’Malley-Simpson said the project is 69% complete.
When the project is finished next June, it will have a “makerspace” in the media center and a courtyard will be accessed from the front and rear corridors of the main building and through the art, science, computer and media center. A sundial will remain on campus.
Mechanical and electrical systems have been updated to meet current standards as part of the renovation. The school is more visible from the road as small trees and shrubs were removed between Bannister Circle and the school’s parking lot.
The update of the circa-1978 school began in the summer of 2019. Previous improvements included a prekindergarten addition in 1995 and a 2011 kindergarten addition.
Eva Turner staff have been using a former lifelong learning center at 3155 John Hanson Drive as a temporary location. Gary Lesko, the school’s principal since 2019, attended the school as a child.
An Aquasco native, Eva Turner was principal of Waldorf Elementary School from 1930 to 1966.
