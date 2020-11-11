The Charles school board at a Tuesday meeting heard more information from Superintendent Kim Hill about her decision to halt a planned return to school buildings.
The school district issued a press release on Thursday, Nov. 5, announcing that students would not be allowed to begin coming back to buildings on Nov. 9 due to health data related to COVID-19.
At the Nov. 10 school board meeting, Hill said that in addition to an increase in virus test positivity rates and cases, concern about being able to sufficiently staff school buildings was another reason for her decision.
As a result of the COVID-19 data, the school district was reopening two internet cafes at Henry E. Lackey High School and Mt. Hope/Nanjemoy Elementary School and opening a third “new” one at Thomas Higdon Elementary School.
Adding the third internet cafe will help — but not totally solve — the problem of a lack of internet for some students, Deputy Superintendent Amy Hollstein said. “We are trying really hard, but the hot spots just won’t work everywhere,” she said of devices given out to some families in need of home internet. Providing an additional internet cafe may help some high school students, she said, especially if they can drive themselves to school.
In comments to the board, Hill said that she expects that the Thanksgiving and winter holiday season may result in continued increases in cases. This is why she extended the return to school until after Jan. 1.
Board member David Hancock commended Hill “for such a timely job on pumping the brakes a little bit.”
Board member Tajala Battle-Lockhart repeated comments that she told Southern Maryland News last week, saying she requested a special meeting of the board over the decision to close the schools.
“I would like for us as a board to be part of the process,” Battle-Lockhart said.
Board member Elizabeth Brown thanked Hill for making the decision on a Thursday instead of on Sunday, the day before the scheduled return. In addition, Brown said Hill met with her to discuss the situation.
“The decision to pause ... was not due to a lack of readiness,” Hill said.
Employees needed in schools
Linda McLaughlin, president of the Education Association of Charles County, said telework should be open to all teachers, even those who didn’t sign up for it in August.
“My hesitation is bringing in a bunch of children, but I’m not afraid of bringing in adults,” Hill said, referring to staff members. “We have a lot of employees whose work will never be conducive to telework.”
Hill said Charles public school system encourages most employees to be back at their workplaces.
“We get a lot of emails from folks baring their souls,” she said. “How do we get over anxiety if we don’t experience the thing that makes us anxious prior to kids coming back?”
Hill said the district needs “every adult, all hands on deck” for additional reopening phases beyond the next one.
“We’ve already hired 50 people for teachers who have been given accommodations,” she said. “At some point, we have to weigh business need vs. employees’ needs. ... At some point, we have to decide which is the most important function,” the superintendent said, noting that the school district is in the business of providing public education to students.
Board member Michael Lukas said there are long-lasting effects attributed to the coronavirus beyond being sick for a couple of weeks.
“We don’t know the long-term effects that last beyond the contagious period,” said Amber Starn, an epidemiologist with the county health department.
Student voting rights mulled
Ian Herd, a student at La Plata High school who serves as the student member of the Charles school board, presented a proposal that would give him, and future student board members, a vote and not just a voice.
In addition to Herd, four other students — Tyné Kidd, president of Charles County Association of Student Councils from Henry E. Lackey High School; Eric Valentine, a La Plata High School student liaison; Christina Walker, a student liaison from Henry E. Lackey High School; and Jason Wu, state board of education student member and a student in Montgomery County — spoke in favor of the proposal, which could ultimately be a bill introduced in the General Assembly in January.
Charles board of education member Latina Wilson asked Herd why he presented the proposal to the county commissioners before bringing it to the school board.
“We’re still navigating the process,” Herd said. He added that the commissioners delayed their vote in order to get a recommendation from the school board.
Lukas wondered whether student board members should have a vote on budget or personnel matters.
Several board members said they had already spoke with Herd about the proposal one-on-one, but ultimately the board concurred that it wanted more time before making any recommendation. They decided to discuss the issue again during a Nov. 23 work session.
