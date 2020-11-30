What to do about School Resource Officers was a hot topic during Charles County Public Schools' annual legislative breakfast on Nov. 30.
The education board met virtually on Monday with several area legislators and county commissioners to discuss several issues. The SRO Program was clearly the most contentious.
Kathy Kiessling, the school district's director of student services, introduced the topic and noted that the number of student arrests declined from 2018-19 to 2019-2020 — 198 to 152. In addition, the number of "law enforcement actions" in schools declined from 20,666 to 16,736.
She noted that most of the arrests are "paper" arrests. Ed Davis, principal at Smallwood Middle School, said he supports the program and added that a lot of paper arrests are initiated by parents.
Del. Edith Patterson (D) said the program needs to be modified. "It is going to change," she said.
Sen. Arthur Ellis (D) noted the national case of George Floyd, a Black man who died May 29 after a Minneapolis police officer kept a knee on his neck for 7 minutes, 46 seconds. Noting that he served in the military, Ellis said he loves law enforcement. However, he added the program "affects our children. It's traumatizing to see a police officer [in school]. I believe we have one of the best police forces in the county here, but we're working with the global community. Community policing belongs in the community. Teaching belongs in the school."
Ellis said he's sponsored two bills regarding the SRO program for next session. "I need to look at it from the perspective of students," he said.
County commissioner Amanda Stewart (D) said George Floyd-like situations are not happening in the Charles school system. "SROs have mentoring relationships with the students," she said, noting that she is an educator. "We need to be very careful about a knee-jerk reaction of pulling resource officers out of a school."
Noting that she's taught in some of the best schools and some of the worst, Stewart said the issue is at the state level.
"I did not receive bodily harm from a student at an alternative school because of an SRO," she said. "Kids don't have to worry about being attacked or bullied because an officer is there."
However, Stewart called the school board's presentation in favor of SROs "one-sided."
Del. Debra Davis (D) said the SRO program "disproportionately affects ... Black and brown boys."
"I don't care how anybody feels because the numbers are disturbing," she said. "I am appalled by the idea that we don't consider facts," a reference to the district not including the racial or ethnic makeup of those arrested in Charles County schools in the presentation. "The idea that we need armed people in our middle schools is [nonsensical]," she said, and called putting police officers in schools a knee-jerk reaction.
Davis said she's gotten phone calls from students who feel intimidated by SROs.
"The downfall is not because of SROs," Stewart said. "We have other systemic problems in the school system that is making that occur ... it's because of policies that are in place. Some educators are missing grace and [mis]understanding our African American students. If you can't connect with them, you can't make them trust you."
Davis called for more school counselors before resorting to arrests. She said there is about one school counselor for every 400 students.
Del. C.T. Wilson (D) spoke of a "huge problem" of officers questioning students and arresting them after they waive their rights. However, "We're not going to conflate national statistics and George Floyd with SROs in our schools," he said. "SROs defend our students!"
Stewart said she agreed with Wilson and added that no students should be giving statements without their parents' permission or a parent being present. "If you can make it mandatory, that would be good," she said.
Davis said a similar bill was presented recently in the General Assembly and some elected members of the Charles school board spoke against it.
Superintendent Kim Hill noted the population in Charles County schools is "70% students of color." The district started working on the problem six years ago, she said, and created a task force to reduce disproportionality in student suspension data. Staff have been using restorative practices and will be training in accord with its recently-approved educational equity policy.
"There is no simple solution," Hill said. "There is a nationwide problem. I don't believe the school systems in general are to blame."
County commissioner Gilbert O. Bowling (D) said the real problems are mental health and socio-economic issues. "Sacrificing the safety of staff [and students] is not the solution," he said, adding that funds are needed for more mental health counselors.