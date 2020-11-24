By a vote of 6-0-1, with school board member Tajala Battle-Lockhart abstaining, the Charles board of education on Monday, Nov. 23, rejected a proposal that would give its student member voting rights.
The proposal by Ian Herd, the county school board's current student member, could ultimately be presented to the General Assembly in January if the Charles County commissioners requested it from the county's state delegation. Herd earlier had made the proposal to the commissioners, but they instead asked for direction from the school board.
The mechanics of that process was one of the issues with which school board chair Virginia McGraw took issue.
McGraw called presenting the proposal to the commissioners first a "huge breach in protocol and trust" and said it showed "a lack of maturity." She said Herd went about things the wrong way. "I'm just not sure we're going to be able to repair that, at least on some level," she said.
Battle-Lockhart defended Herd and said it seemed that McGraw was "condemning him for making a decision" to present the proposal to the commissioners first.
Herd said he had to meet a deadline for the commissioners' state legislative proposals. He said that he offered to revoke the proposal during a recent meeting with McGraw, "and you agreed it was OK to move forward. I feel like we've made an effort to move forward," he said.
McGraw replied that revoking the proposal "wouldn't look good in the eyes of the public." She added that it would be "more controversial" if she asked him to rescind the proposal instead of discussing it with the entire board.
Herd's proposal — which was supported by students from other school districts — would have allowed him to vote on everything except personnel matters. That went too far for the majority of the board, however.
The school board currently allows the student board member, who serves a one-year term, to express a preference on board decisions, but it is not a vote.
McGraw said the student board member is not elected by the community, only students, and as such is a member of a special interest group. She noted that Herd doesn't have to answer to the community at large.
Board member David Hancock said school board members represent the county as a whole, not just students.
"I'm very concerned about outside influence," board member Latina Wilson said. "Other groups can very easily influence you."
McGraw said that student board members, in some cases, don't have the life experiences necessary to vote.
Drake Smith, a student at Meade High School in Anne Arundel County, noted that a person only has to be 21 to be elected to the state legislature. He also said that Anne Arundel County school board has had a student board member with voting rights since 1975.
Nick Asante, a student at Richard Montgomery High School in Montgomery County, also has voting rights, Smith said.
Board member David Hancock said that county commissioner form of government is more powerful than the county council form. He noted that in Prince George's County, for example, the county executive hires the superintendent, which the school board does in Charles.
According to msa.maryland.gov, 12 of 23 counties in the state are governed by commissioners, and 11 are ruled by county councils under the charter form of government. Nine of those 11 are led by county executives.
McGraw said that her comments were a compilation from community members who reached out to her. She said she would notify Charles Commissioner President Reuben B. Collins II (D) of the school board's position.