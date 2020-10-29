All eight middle schools in Charles County could see their attendance zones redrawn during an upcoming redistricting, school officials said during a virtual meeting on Monday, Oct. 26.
The half-hour informational meeting followed a presentation on the topic at the Oct. 13 school board meeting.
Michael Heim, assistant superintendent of supporting services, spoke about the current renovation of Benjamin Stoddert Middle School and noted that it will result in sixth-graders being on the first floor, seventh-graders on the second-floor and eighth-graders on the third floor.
The $48.1 million renovation should be complete by August 2022, which is when redistricting would take effect.
Besides Stoddert, other middle schools that are currently over capacity include John Hanson, Matthew Henson, Mattawoman and Milton M. Somers.
Eighteen people, including staff, parents and community members, were selected on Oct. 13 to be on a redistricting committee. They will be divided into two nine-person committees.
Bradley Snow, the district’s director of transportation, said the plan is to have each committee develop a redistricting proposal. The committees are to develop their proposals starting next month through February and then present them to Superintendent Kim Hill in March next year.
Staff noted that Hill could adjust the plans before she presents them to the school board on April 20. Two public hearings would follow. The school board could then approve one of the proposals in May.
Twitter: @CalebSoMdNews