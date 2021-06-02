Five Charles public schools on May 24 began a COVID-19 pilot screening program for students and staff.
Jason Stoddard, director of safety and security, said the school system received federal funds for the program from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
The program is voluntary and includes staff and students at St. Charles and Lackey high schools, Somers Middle School and Middleton and Higdon elementary schools. Those who volunteer will receive nasal swabs so they can self administer the test once a week.
Stoddard said the program will run through the summer, and he hopes that the state of Maryland will provide funds that will allow expansion to all Charles' public schools in the fall.
The goal of the screening program is to detect the COVID-19 virus among people who are asymptomatic so that they can be quarantined, Stoddard said.
Stoddard explained that everyone who contracts the virus gets sick. For most people it's "very, very mild," but for others it's moderate or severe. The sickness begins five to seven days after an infection, but the infected person is contagious for two days before the sickness starts.
Data gleaned from the voluntary program will allow the school system to be proactive.
"If we get a large cross section, it will catch people before they become symptomatic," he said. "We're doing everything we can to sustain a safe environment in our schools."
Staff from the program's laboratory partner, eTrueNorth, will oversee testing, a press release states.
Test results will be shared directly with those who register. Only positive results will be shared with the Charles school system's office of school safety and security, according to the release.
Parents who are interested in their children participating can register online. More information about registering for the screening during the summer will be shared closer to the start of the program.
Those with questions can call Stoddard at 301-392-5550 or email jstoddard@ccboe.com.