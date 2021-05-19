The Charles County Sheriff's Office is looking for information about a house shooting in Pomfret on Wednesday, May 12.
According to a press release, someone fired "nearly 12 rounds from a gun" into an occupied house at 10:47 p.m. No one was injured, although several rounds went through the front of the house and out the back.
Detectives believe this was an intentional act and are working on several leads.
Charles County Crime Solvers is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 and a private donor is adding up to $4,000 for a total of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and indictment of the suspect.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective C. Gregory at 301-609-6507.
Tipsters who want to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted at charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app.