Charles County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a report of a man with a gun on Monday morning, May 10.
Someone reported that a man was “practice drawing” a firearm outside a store. Officers de-escalated the situation upon arrival to the 11900 block of Acton Lane in Waldorf.
Officers discovered that a man had a BB pistol, similar to a 9 mm handgun, concealed in his waistband, according to a sheriff's office press release.
Dorvay Dante Bell, 41, of Waldorf was taken into custody without incident. Bell and a female acquaintance were found to be trespassing at the business after being banned.
Bell was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct and released on his own recognizance, according to the state courts website.