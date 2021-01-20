Ellen Blumhardt has struggled helping her 4-year-old daughter Mary learn remotely over the past 10 months.
A La Plata resident, Blumhardt, 30, also has a 6-year-old son who is in kindergarten and a boy who is 1½ years old.
Her focus, however, has been on helping Mary — who has a rare genetic disorder known as Syngap1 — learn as a prekindergarten student at Dr. James Craik Elementary School in Pomfret.
"It's been really, really rough," Blumhardt said, noting Mary has intractable epilepsy, low muscle tone, and communication and sensory issues. In short, "she takes a lot of physical care."
After months of online learning, Blumhardt became overwhelmed and exhausted. She and her husband hired a babysitter to help, and her parents "semi-moved in so we can have some respite."
Even though she has experience teaching — Blumhardt said she taught general music at two different public elementary schools in Charles County for about three years — she still has a hard time.
"At the end [of a school day], I'm tired and my house is a disaster," she said.
Mary turned 3 and started prekindergarten last year about five weeks before COVID-19 hit in mid-March.
Even though Calvert and St. Mary's public schools have allowed some special populations of students to come to school, that's not been the case in Charles. They've been "completely virtual even for homeless and children like my daughter," the mother said.
Blumhardt decided to reach out to school board members by emailing the board chair and vice chair each twice in October by using their individual board email addresses. Blumhardt said she got no response, and Southern Maryland News received no response this month from Virginia McGraw and Latina Wilson inquiring about the emails.
Blumhardt said she then emailed the entire board on Nov. 10 using the boardmail@ccboe.com email address.
"It [virtual schooling] is certainly not sufficient for our family, and I can't imagine it being sufficient for a family with two working parents, a family without internet, a family without a permanent residence, or ability to provide adequate childcare," Blumhardt wrote in the Nov. 10 email.
Still with no response, she reached out to board member David Hancock through his business Instagram account on Nov. 14 and again to the entire board on Nov. 21, and said she still received no reply.
Blumhardt was hopeful students would start to be brought back in late November, as was the plan, but it didn't happen as school officials "pulled the plug" due to a rise in coronavirus cases.
Blumhardt tried emailing the entire board and Hancock on Instagram again on Dec. 9 and Hancock responded, asking her to communicate with him through his individual board email. As part of a Dec. 10 conversation, Hancock said, "I have a seventh-grader and a third-grader and online learning has certainly been a struggle at times. But I do acknowledge that at least they are safe. With over 57% of staff being in the high risk category for COVID, we must consider their health and well being as well."
Blumhardt replied, "I believe there is undue attention given to teachers’ feelings on the matter, not that their safety is unimportant. Feelings of doctors, nurses, dentists, dental hygienists, retail workers, or bus drivers about returning to in person work have had nowhere near the same weight in similar decisions."
Blumhardt also emailed student board member Ian Herd directly on Dec. 9 (his email address is posted on the school system's website) and he replied on Dec. 10, she said, adding that they had a back-and-forth conversation. (Blumhardt provided Southern Maryland News copies of the email conversations that she had with board members.)
Some parents of young students have pulled their kids out of school to homeschool them due to it requiring less time. "I would love to homeschool my oldest, but I can hardly do a 5-minute activity because of the needs of my younger two kids," Blumhardt said.
Blumhardt said she found out earlier this month that the seven school board members do not receive emails sent to "boardmail" until the day before their once-a-month meeting after they are compiled by school communications staff.
Board Vice Chair Virginia McGraw confirmed that and said "replies do not come from the board. They come from a staff member. We encourage the general public to share concerns." She noted the public can send emails to individual board members if they'd like a response.
Blumhardt said she emailed six board members (not Hancock and Herd) individually in January asking if they received a 4-minute video she made and got replies from three: Jennifer Abell, Tajala Battle-Lockhart and Elizabeth Brown.
Blumhardt said she doesn't like the fact that the public can't log in online and comment publicly at a specific time during a board meeting like it could when meetings were open to the public.
Another parent's struggles
Crista Fawls, 46, said she also has faced challenges helping her kids learn from home. She has seven children ranging from fifth grade to two who are in college but still living at home.
Her biggest challenge is trying to help her fifth-grade daughter Mia, who has autism. Mia attends Mary H. Matula Elementary School in La Plata.
At the beginning of the school year last September, Fawls opted to give Mia recorded lessons instead of receiving some "live" online instruction four days a week.
"I felt like I had no option. She has difficulty in the [online] classroom," Fawls said.
She said she was told by a school instructional technology employee at that time that by choosing recorded lessons for Mia, she was losing her rights to Individualized Education Plans, which are created for students with disabilities. Fawls said she was told that this meant Mia would not receive 30-minute interventions each day in math and reading.
"I found out through research that they shouldn't be depriving me of IEP rights," she said, so she contacted an IT supervisor. On Dec. 19, Fawls said she was told that Mia could still have the interventions.
Fawls said she also considered homeschooling Mia, but that she and her husband decided against it "because you lose all your IEP services. We felt like it was too much to lose."
"It's been difficult," she said, adding that Mia is reading and learning math at about a second- or third-grade level. However, the 11-year-old girl has less development than that in other areas, according to her mother.
On Jan. 12, Charles public schools' Superintendent Kim Hill announced that virtual instruction would continue indefinitely. Hill said she “fully intends” to bring reopen dates for small groups of students during the board's February meeting.