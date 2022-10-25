A Charlotte Hall woman said one of her business checks was recently stolen and altered, but fortunately she was alerted when the intended recipient notified her that the payment wasn't received.
Cricket Eller-Edelen told Southern Maryland News that she wrote a $700 check to a credit card company, but it was washed and rewritten for $14,000. When alerted by the credit card company, she put a stop on the check.
She said many people she knows in St. Mary's County have had similar things happen to them.
Sheriff's offices in Calvert, Charles and St. Mary's counties have reported receiving multiple complaints about similar kinds of check fraud.
"The St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office has been taking check fraud reports and forwarding them to the U.S. Postal Inspection Service for their continued investigation," sheriff's spokesman Jason Babcock said in an email.
He cited 11 incidents from September alone.
"The checks have been intercepted in the U.S. mail and altered to fraudulent amounts, resulting in losses of thousands of dollars in these recent cases," he said.
U.S. Postal Inspection Service spokesman Mike Martell encourages those who have internet banking to monitor their accounts frequently. Those who have family who are seniors may want to check for them, he said.
The U.S. department performs inspections outside the post office, but the U.S. Postal Service Office of the Inspector General investigates such cases that may originate from inside a post office. Martell said the U.S. Postal Inspection Service is working with local agencies and the postal inspector general office.
An email to the U.S. Postal Service Office of the Inspector General for comment was not returned by deadline.
The Charles County Sheriff's Office issued a release about similar cases on Oct. 5. It recommends that residents use an alternative means of money transfer, such as paying bills online or electronic transfers, as the crime trend involving paper checks remains active.
"It is imperative that citizens and businesses track the checks they have written and ensure that they have been cleared appropriately," the release states.
Southern Maryland News reported in September about two cases in Calvert County, one from December 2019 that involved a burglary at the Barstow Post Office and another from June 2020 when a Prince Frederick woman was charged with theft of mail and packages from residents in Prince Frederick, Huntingtown and Port Republic. That woman, Landa Raquel Ledford, pleaded guilty in July 2021 to opening letters without a permit and theft scheme between $100 and $1,500.
She was scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 16, 2021, but failed to appear. A bench warrant was issued, but she is still on the lam.
Those who believe they are a victim of mail theft can report it to the U.S. Postal Inspection Service online at USPIS.gov or by calling 1-877-876-2455.