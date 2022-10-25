A Charlotte Hall woman said one of her business checks was recently stolen and altered, but fortunately she was alerted when the intended recipient notified her that the payment wasn't received. 

Cricket Eller-Edelen told Southern Maryland News that she wrote a $700 check to a credit card company, but it was washed and rewritten for $14,000. When alerted by the credit card company, she put a stop on the check. 

