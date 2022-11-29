The skies may have been gray but spirits were high in Chesapeake Beach as families watched Mayor Pat “Irish” Mahoney light town hall at the annual Light up the Town event on Sunday.
The event featured a number of local businesses selling goods inside a covered tent as well as a line of kids snapping pictures with Santa. Outside the tent, a firepit burned near the Taste of the Tides and the Sweet Tooth Funnel Cakes food trucks as the Chesapeake Revelers sang Christmas carols. Back inside, The Beach Elementary String Ensemble performed as the event kicked off.
“Seeing all those kids there with Santa Claus was amazing,” said Susan Pharis, owner of MoonStonegoddess Jewelry. “I could not believe the hoards of kids and families that turned out … and the decorations out front when they turned the lights on were beautiful.”
MoonStonegoddess Jewelry was just one of the many businesses represented at the event. Across the tent, the staff members of the Chesapeake Beach Water Park gave out information for positions at the park and Whistle Stop Winery handed out samples.
The Christmas decor at the event stood out even before the light-up. Christmas trees made of crab barrels and nets stood outside the building while green and red wreaths hung on every lamppost and door.
Mahoney welcomed the crowd and invited the kids to stand with him and Santa as he flipped the “Christmas Magic Tree Lighting Switch” to officially light the town about an hour into the event.
“Welcome, everybody, to the 2022 lighting of the town in the best small town in the USA — Chesapeake Beach,” Mahoney said.
The crowd cheered as the lights brightened the street and the giant tree outside the tent.
Mahoney said the event was “spectacular.”
“Rain or shine the citizens of Chesapeake Beach are going to come out,” he continued. “This year … as we’re breaking out of the pandemic more and more … I know if it was pouring rain we’d have a crowd. It just shows you what a wonderful small town we are here.”