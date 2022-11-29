The skies may have been gray but spirits were high in Chesapeake Beach as families watched Mayor Pat “Irish” Mahoney light town hall at the annual Light up the Town event on Sunday.

The event featured a number of local businesses selling goods inside a covered tent as well as a line of kids snapping pictures with Santa. Outside the tent, a firepit burned near the Taste of the Tides and the Sweet Tooth Funnel Cakes food trucks as the Chesapeake Revelers sang Christmas carols. Back inside, The Beach Elementary String Ensemble performed as the event kicked off.