A Chesapeake Beach man was charged with resisting arrest, DUI and second-degree assault following a hit-and-run crash in Prince George's County.
According to a Charles County Sheriff's Office release, Arthur John King III was arrested in a Charles shopping center in the 2100 block of Crain Highway on Wednesday, June 16, around 6:11 p.m.
Officers allegedly observed that King, the driver of the striking vehicle, appeared to be impaired, and a computer check revealed his driver’s license was suspended.
While he was being placed in a police car, King allegedly assaulted an officer and spit on him.
King is currently being held at the Charles County Detention Center without bond.