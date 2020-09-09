Beverly Gonzales drove from Berkeley Springs, W.Va., to view a ramp that was recently built for her mother.
Gonzales grew up in Calvert County and wanted to see the completed project, which was built by the local Christmas in April chapter. “I went as soon as they did it because I was worried about mom.”
“I was more than delighted,” Gonzales said on Sept. 1. “It’s beautiful.”
Gonzales said that Christmas in April built a ramp in front of her mother’s porch in Huntingtown and added a porch railing.
“She was so happy to go outside,” Gonzales said of her mother, 91-year-old Edna Fowler, who walks gingerly down the ramp or uses it to go to appointments in a wheelchair.
“I think they had a profound impact on my mom’s wellbeing in general,” Gonzales said. “It was very difficult for her to get out. She was just about trapped in her home” for the past two years.
Gonzales explained that her brother, Aaron Fowler Jr., previously helped his mother and had done work around the home, where he also lives in an apartment. However, he hasn’t been able to help his mother as much the past two years due to a health issue.
Gonzales said she was also pleased with the crew that came to build the ramps and railing.
Glenn Phelps is the president of Christmas in April of Calvert County. Phelps, who owns a home remodeling company, has been helping with Calvert’s Christmas in April operation for the past 14 years after getting involved initially with Charles County’s program for 10 years.
He saw the need to help the elderly and lower income folks fix their homes so they can live there as long as possible.
The organization has replaced furnaces, central heating/air conditioning units and septic systems, for example. They typically do around 50 projects a year.
“It is amazing,” he said of the positive response that the program gets. “It just blows your mind away that you can be in a grocery store a month or six months later and they thank you. The majority of the people [who are helped] are like that.”
The organization is always looking for donations, whether monetary or in-kind, from corporations and individuals.
Deadline approaching
The application deadline for those who would like to have their home repaired next year is Sept. 30.
To apply, download an application at christmasinaprilcalvertcounty.org or call 410-535-9044.
The deadline for St. Mary’s County’s Christmas in April program is Dec. 1. Their phone number is 301-863-2905.
No information about Charles County’s deadline was available on the organization’s website. That phone number is 301-392-0202.
