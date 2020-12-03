Church holding Christmas shop for families in need

South Potomac Church in White Plains has acquired 100 families who are in need in the area to sponsor for its annual Christmas shop event, providing necessity items and gifts through donations that will be distributed at the church this Saturday.
Selected families will drive by stations set up with donated products and gifts as volunteers place the items in their vehicles' trunks. The event will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and families have been assigned numbers 1 to 100 for a coordinated distribution of goods.
LifeStyles of Maryland Inc. helped the church acquire the families and identify their immediate needs. Cindy Barnes coordinates the Christmas shop and has for about 12 years, but faces additional challenges in helping those in need amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Barnes said in previous years the worship center of the church would be transformed into a small department store, typically serving around 550 people. She said the staff wanted the families to walk in and feel joy, however this aspect was not possible this year due to precautions put in place for the coronavirus pandemic. She said it was extremely important for her to continue the mission, though, even while following restrictive guidelines.
"We can still meet the mission of the Christmas shop, we just can’t quite love on the people like we would normally would," Barnes said. "We can still help them and still brighten their holiday."
Barnes said she approached her pastor to coordinate the idea after speaking with most of the families family involved.
"There are a lot of really amazing women with a lot on their plate and doing everything they can to survive," Barnes said. "The desire is to be able to give their children the best they can under their circumstances."
Barnes said the bulk of the financing for this year's Christmas shop came from generous citizens. She said members of the church and other community residents would make monetary donations, allowing Barnes to go out and do the shopping for the families herself as she knew what products to buy for each family.
Barnes said volunteers will make up men's, women's and children's toiletry bags, blankets, hats and gloves for the winter season, and personal protective equipment. Barnes said she reached out to the Charles County Health Department, which provided 1,000 masks, hand sanitizer pumps and gloves that will be broken up into packages and distributed to each family.
Barnes said another important item being distributed to families is paper products. Additional products will include diapers and baby wipes for families with babies, plus a station for feminine hygiene care.
"These people don't always have the means to go shopping like that, so they can get a little stash when they drive by each station," Barnes said.
Barnes said the church will have nurses on site to check the temperature of every volunteer before the event is set up, plus volunteers will be adequately spaced apart. She said from the conversations she has had with the families, many are dealing with compounded stress with the pandemic and holidays on top of being poor.
"Having the added stress of their kids not being able to go to school or receive meals, these are some of the things I am hearing overall," Barnes said. "It creates a feeling of depression and fear."
She said getting the families their needs has been both humbling and uplifting during a days that can at times feel hopeless.