A 32-year-old Clements man was given no additional jail time beyond what he's already served for one count of possession of child pornography.
On Dec. 6, Circuit Court Judge David Densford, serving in a substitute capacity since his mandatory retirement due to age earlier this year, made the ruling in the case of David Andrew Lipshaw Jr. Densford sentenced Lipshaw to five years with all time suspended except for 357 days.
Nine identical misdemeanor charges were nolle prossed as part of a plea agreement.
Densford required Lipshaw to register as a sex offender, have supervised probation for five years and prohibited him from using alcohol. Densford suspended a $2,500 fine. He ordered Lipshaw to receive therapy from a licensed clinical social worker.
Lipshaw's attorney, Jeremy Widder, said his client had been on an ankle monitor since Feb. 3. He was arrested Dec. 15, 2020.
"I think there's a low chance he'll ever do it again," Densford said.
Widder had asked for "probation before judgment" so Lipshaw could stay off the sex offender registry, but Densford disagreed.
"They were horrendous," Densford said of what Widder said were nine images of naked children. Densford said they appeared to be between ages 8 and 10.
Widder said that "we can split hairs" on whether some of the images were violations of the law. However, Lipshaw "didn't want to sit through a trial, and he wanted to recognize what he did was wrong."
Widder cited a report from Eric Lane, a sexual psychologist, who said Lipshaw was a low risk of reoffending. Widder said Lipshaw didn't even have a traffic ticket prior to his arrest for possession of child pornography.
"These are difficult cases," Densford said. In explaining the reasoning for the sentence, he said, "We need to protect children from predators." Densford said these kind of cases don't happen often in St. Mary's County.
"There is a price to pay, and we need him tracked for a while," Densford said. He added that Widder or another defense attorney could ask a subsequent judge to allow Lipshaw to be removed from the registry, but it must be done within five years.
"I made a massive mistake. It scared me to death," Lipshaw said. "I learned my lesson."
Assistant state's attorney Sarah Proctor filed the case originally. Duncan "Duke" May took it over in May, but was replaced at sentencing by Bryan Jones.