College names 6 Sophie Kerr finalists; this year's prize is $68K

The editors-in-chief of three student-run campus publications are among the six finalists for Washington College’s Sophie Kerr Prize, the largest undergraduate literary prize in the country.
They are Isabelle Anderson of Baltimore; Emma Campbell of Annapolis; high school classmates Teddy L. Friedline and Chloe Mello of Greenville, S.C.; Erica Quinones of Fairplay; and Nicholas Ritter of Waldorf.
The prize winner will be announced Friday, May 20, as the culmination of a ceremony in the Hotchkiss Recital Hall of the Gibson Center for the Arts. The event, which begins at 7:30 p.m, is open to the public. It also will be livestreamed. Each of the finalists will read from their work, following an address from 2001 Sophie Kerr Prize winner Stephanie Fowler.
The prize is named for Eastern Shore native and college benefactor Sophie Kerr. As stipulated by Kerr’s will, the prize check itself will be awarded Sunday as part of the college’s 239th commencement.
The cash prize — this year’s prize is $68,292 — is awarded annually to the graduating senior demonstrating the best potential for future achievement in a literary endeavor. Students within all majors may submit portfolios.
A committee, comprised of full-time faculty in the English Department and the college president, reviews all submissions and makes the final decision.
“The Committee was once again impressed with the range of genres and interdisciplinary areas of study represented in the portfolios submitted for the Prize,” Sean Meehan, English Department chair and curator of the Sophie Kerr Endowment, said in a release.
The wide gamut of majors — environmental studies, English, studio art, psychology and German — and minors as varied as anthropology, creative writing, journalism, music, public health and political science “reflects the distinctive vigor of writing across the liberal arts and sciences at Washington College,” Meehan said in the news release.
Ritter, a first-generation student and English major with a creative writing minor, worked as a poetry reader for Cherry Tree and a student research assistant/web designer for Alisha Knight’s digital humanities project, “Putting Them on the Map.”
Prior to Washington College, he received his associate degree from the College of Southern Maryland. A recipient of a Sophie Kerr Promise Grant, Ritter has consistently made the dean’s list while at the college.
His portfolio includes a myriad of poems largely discussing his personal experiences with various expressions of grief, and selected sections from his Senior Capstone Experience. This fall, Ritter will be attending the MFA program at George Mason University, where he will work as a graduate teaching assistant.
Anderson, an English major, served as president of the Writers’ Union, editor-in-chief of The Pegasus and poetry editor of Collegian.
Campbell is majoring in English and minoring in creative writing and journalism, editing and publishing. She served as opinion editor for The Elm, vice president of the Writers’ Union and editor-in-chief of Collegian.
Friedline, an English major and double minor in creative writing and art + art history, was inducted into Phi Beta Kappa honor society and served as acting president of Supporting All Gender Experiences at Washington College.
Mello, a multimedia artist, is a double major in studio art and psychology, completing their other thesis on the topic of harm reduction for drug users.
Quinones is a double major in English and German studies and a double minor in European studies and political science. She is a member of Delta Phi Alpha, Phi Beta Kappa and Pi Sigma Alpha honor societies.