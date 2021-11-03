The College of Southern Maryland has launched a task force to examine strategies on how to implement an employee and student COVID-19 vaccination policy.
The “Safer on Campus Task Force” was announced in a press release provided by the school on Oct. 22, outlining the group’s objective to establish the requirement by the start of the spring semester next January.
“In order for CSM to reopen at full capacity, we must contain the spread of the coronavirus, and the best way to accomplish that goal is to require vaccinations of employees and students,” College of Southern Maryland President Maureen Murphy said.
The nine-member task force convened on Oct. 15 to examine the best practices for implementing a vaccination strategy by examining the best practices used by other colleges and universities.
The task force will also examine possible exemptions, including religious, medical, Americans with Disabilities Act related exceptions and other related exemptions.
A recommendation for a vaccine mandate is expected by Thanksgiving.
Classes at the College of Southern Maryland have been mostly online since the semester began in August.
According to Murphy, about 40% of the school’s classes are operating in person in socially distanced settings.
Extra time between classes was built into the schedule to allow time for enhanced cleaning of class spaces, and individuals visiting the campus are required to take a health survey before they are allowed on campus.
Students can fill out the assessment using the school’s CSM Safe App, which provides students with a colored QR Code upon completion.
Students that receive a red QR code are advised to not return to campus, and students are required to show their codes if asked.
Face masks are required inside all indoor spaces.
The college has already started an information campaign to educate students on a potential mandate, including a video series with regional health officers to answer frequently asked questions.
The campus has also taken steps to help students with broadband issues by creating Wi-Fi cafes on each of the school’s four campuses and making extra counselors available for students.
College of Southern Maryland’s steps to implement a vaccine mandate follow steps by other higher education institutions across the state to return to class.
St. Mary’s College of Maryland required all staff, employees and guests to show proof of vaccination before returning to campus.
According to the public college’s COVID-19 vaccination policy, religious, medical or pregnancy reasons can be used as acceptable exemptions.
Students and faculty deemed exempt are required to submit to weekly testing requirements, while non-vaccinated visitors are required to provide proof of a negative COVID test within 72 hours of their visit to campus.
The college also has a mandatory masking requirement.
The University System of Maryland, including the University of Maryland, College Park, required all of its college and university students, faculty and staff to be vaccinated before returning to campus this past summer. The University System of Maryland encompasses 12 higher education facilities across the state.
“Mandating a COVID vaccine is the most effective strategy we have, especially as we try to reach herd immunity,” University System of Maryland Chancellor Jay A. Perman said in an April address posted to the University System of Maryland website.
