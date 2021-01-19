Just prior to students returning to campus, St. Mary's College of Maryland President Tuajuanda Jordan updated the county's commissioners on the state of the college last week, with mostly good news.
"Although we are a small institution as far as Maryland higher education goes, within the county we are a top seven employer," Jordan told commissioners at the beginning of their last meeting. The college has 400 employees, with a $29 million annual salary base, she said, and the institution invests $3 million in the local community excluding capital projects.
Despite the pandemic, Jordan said the college was doing well as far as enrollment.
"We had the largest incoming class of new students in five years," Jordan said, against state and national trends of decreasing enrollment amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The most recent data show the college had only a 3.4% default rate on student loans, and about 94% of graduates were employed, continuing their education or volunteering within six months of their graduation, Jordan said.
The college confirmed only 45 cases of COVID-19 throughout the fall semester, when some students returned for on-campus living.
Students began moving in for the spring semester over the weekend for classes that started on Tuesday, Jan. 19, and Jordan said the college will continue "the same basic protocols" but will enhance surveillance testing.
A pedestrian and cycling bridge across Fishers Creek, parallel to Point Lookout Road, is in progress and will be finished "in the next few years," and the bidding process with the State Highway Administration will begin either this winter or spring, Jordan said.
"Fingers crossed, that will happen," the college president said.
Jordan also pushed the St. Mary's County commissioners to continue work on safety improvements on Mattapany Road, where the college's new stadium was recently built.
The county's department of public works and transportation is currently soliciting proposals for engineering work on that project.
"We're doing our best to support everything we can," Commissioner President Randy Guy (R) told Jordan. "I know that we're working on Mattapany Road as a future project. We're not sure when it's gonna happen."
The college's new academic building, which has been under construction since early 2020, is expected to be finished by the spring of 2022, and will host a 700-seat auditorium as well as music and education studies programs.
The auditorium will be able to be rented out for a fee, Jordan said.
Commissioner Mike Hewitt (R) asked Jordan if the fee would obstruct the county's public school system from hosting graduations at the college, as they have for years.
Jordan was not sure what fees would apply to the public schools, but noted there were options for the school system throughout the campus.
"For a new building such as this, the state of Maryland, who provided most of the funding, may expect us to generate additional revenue from the use of the facility," Charles "Chip" Jackson, the college's government relations liaison, told commissioners, noting a "minimal, and fair" fee is "fairly common and well accepted."
After Jordan's presentation, Guy told the college president his niece would be attending the school in the coming academic year.
"I hope she'll be ready, she's a little concerned, you know. She's been virtual right now all this year, her senior year, but she's been accepted into St. Mary's College, and I'm proud that she's going there," he said.