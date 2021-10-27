St. Mary’s Commissioner Eric Colvin (R) is running again.
Now in his first term, the 39-year-old Leonardtown native recently filed to run again for the District 1 seat representing southern parts of the county on the St. Mary’s board of commissioners.
A financial and project manager at the Navy’s Webster Field in St. Inigoes and a resident of Valley Lee, Colvin said he wants to build on the successes the commissioners have had over the past three years.
“Ultimately, I love St. Mary’s County and I love my home,” he said in an interview on Oct. 21.
Colvin said he wants to support the county’s rural heritage while also supporting growth.
He said the commissioners have adopted “really good budgets.”
Colvin, along with Commissioner John O’Connor (R), in May voted against the current budget as hammered out by the all-Republican board of commissioners.
Colvin said he specifically wants to continue to expand broadband infrastructure that the past two boards have worked on. Supporting volunteer fire departments, rescue squads and the emergency management services system is another key item.
Colvin also wants to continue to be transparent about government.
“A lot of the work of a commissioner is about educating people about what’s going on so they are aware,” he said.
Colvin said he tries to build consensus on the sometimes acrimonious board.
He defeated Mike Daras in the Republican primary in 2018 and then topped Democrat Timothy Ridgell and independent Roy Alvey in that year’s general election.
When asked who his heroes are politically, Colvin said he doesn’t really have any, but he admires anyone who decides to run for public office.
Colvin, the oldest of five children, is married to Joanna. They have a 3-year-old son.
The Leonardtown High graduate majored in political science and history with a marketing minor at Salisbury University on the Eastern Shore and earned a master’s degree in business administration from the College of William & Mary in Williamsburg, Va.