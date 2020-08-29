The St. Mary’s County Planning Commission approved a concept site plan for a proposed 7-Eleven in Callaway, after seeing a revised design for the store entrance at their meeting last Monday.
The 3,500 square foot convenience store and 3,183 square foot fuel sales canopy would be located on the southeast corner of Point Lookout Road and Piney Point Road, in the Callaway Village Center, and would be zoned as village center mixed use on 1.13 acres of land.
The commission previously voted down a concept site plan for a 7-Eleven in Leonardtown and approved one in Lexington Park, as well as approved a plan for a Dollar General store in Callaway, very near this proposed 7-Eleven.
In addition, St. Mary's County Commissioners approved a request for a public hearing at their meeting this week regarding an amendment to a zoning ordinance which would allow a convenience store to be permitted in Rural Service Center Zones throughout the county. The request was made on behalf of 7-Eleven while they propose a store at the corner of Three Notch Road and New Market Turner Road in Mechanicsville. The hearing will be held on Sept. 15 at 9 a.m.
The Callaway 7-Eleven discussion was continued from last month after some issues arose from adjusted traffic patterns and potential problems with the proposed entrances on the site.
Christopher Longmore, attorney for the applicant, told the commission, “We were here approximately one month ago where we had done our primary presentation … commissioners asked us to investigate” the entrance from the site onto Route 5 or Point Lookout Road.
He said the original design included a full-service movement entrance but they received some feedback from the State Highway Administration asking for a right-in, right-out instead.
At the last meeting, “my client said we would commit to do that but I know commissioners wanted to see if it would work and see what the design will look like,” Longmore said, adding “We put in a considerable amount of work.”
Nick Driban of Lenhart Traffic, traffic consultant for the project, said he worked to coordinate with the Maryland Department of Transportation to see what access points would look like in respect to access points on Route 5.
After virtual meetings with SHA, he said they came up with a design for a right-in from Route 5 and a right-out.
“They are not requiring any lane widening. … Presuming the shoulder is traffic baring, we would use that shoulder to accommodate a deceleration lane all the way from the intersection into the site driveway,” Driban said.
He explained how trucks would be able to get in and out of the parking lot and mentioned the design was “tweaked to ensure truck is able to get out of the site without going through opposing traffic.”
Howard Thompson, chair of the planning commission, asked, “Was there a discussion on having a turn lane on Route 249 for people coming through the intersection so they would still be able to go around you?”
Driban replied yes, but “the state is comfortable with the shoulder,” believing it can effectively be used to bypass the site or any site traffic turning in.
“I think that’s a tight intersection,” Thompson said but Driban reminded the shoulder is “roughly 70 feet” and according to the Code of Maryland, the minimum is 20 feet, making it “well above the requirement.”
Joesph Vankirk, another planning commission member, said he would like to see sidewalks along the site with Longmore replying it can be considered and included in the plan if it is made a condition of approval.
After no residents offered public comment at the meeting, commission member Caroline King brought up her concerns with the number of gas stations already in the area, along with the number of vacant buildings.
“We’re just causing another empty gas station … the thought of another one is troubling,” member BJ Hall said.
Longmore pointed out the store would be in an area dedicated to development and said he “doesn’t think it’s the planning commission’s role to determine which businesses have a shot,” but rather determining if the store is consistent with the Comprehensive Plan.
Vankirk made a motion to approve the concept site plan on the conditions the right-in, right-out and any acceleration or deceleration lanes on Point Lookout Road are designed to SHA guidelines, sidewalks are added along Point Lookout Road and Route 249 and the buffers in the concept site plan will be a condition of the board of appeals.
Hall seconded the motion before the commission had a 3-2 vote, with King and Thompson voting against.
Thompson addressed the store representatives, “Do what’s right on that corner and take good care of your neighbors.”