Charles commissioners answered a questions from the public — including about the eventual shutdown of a coal-fired generating plant and difficulty getting ahold of the local health department — during the annual “state of the county” forum hosted by the Charles County Chamber of Commerce on Monday morning.
John Chappelle, the chamber’s board chair for 2021, moderated the online event.
In response to a question about the impending closure of the Morgantown Generating Station, which GenOn Holdings announced last month is slated for 2027, Commissioner Gilbert “BJ” Bowling III said the county has received “nothing official” but knows it’s coming.
The loss of property taxes from the plant could be replaced by a new medical facility planned by Kaiser Permanente and an Amazon distribution center, Bowling (D) said.
Commissioner Thomasina Coates (D) noted that some residents have reported that the county health department is hard to reach regarding COVID-19. Coates emphasized patience. “Someone will get back to you as soon as possible,” she said.
She said there is a hotline with a prerecorded message that tells residents which phase of the vaccination plan the county is in. The number is 301-609-6710. On Monday, the county entered Phase 1C, which includes persons aged 65 to 74 and certain essential workers. To register, go online at charlescountyhealth.org.
Groups in Phase 1B include those over 75, anyone living in assisted or independent living facilities, education staff and child care employees. Phase 1A included first responders, health care workers, correctional officers and nursing home residents and staff.
Commissioner Amanda Stewart (D) noted that the county has a systematic way to provide vaccinations at Regency Furniture Stadium’s parking lot. If the line is long when one arrives, she encouraged residents to wait, adding that the process “is very efficient.” Stewart said that Giant Foods in Waldorf was to begin making appointments for seniors to get vaccines starting Jan. 25.
A video produced by the chamber staff noted that an agreement was reached last year regarding a mixed-use development known as Waldorf Station, along with news of a $2.9 million broadband grant.
“I say we are strong, committed and resilient,” Bowling said.
Commission President Reuben B. Collins II (D) noted that the county is currently conducting a disparity study to help ensure that there are opportunities for minorities to compete for government contracts.
