A representative of a company that was chosen to provide solar power in Charles County gave county commissioners an update on the project last week.
On Feb. 9, Brad Jeffries, chief executive officer of Energy Ventures of Rockville, said the joint venture project will provide solar energy by day — 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. Mondays through Fridays — and hydropower by night and weekends. The hydropower would come from Brookfield Renewable's plants in western Maryland or southern Pennsylvania.
Three solar sites in Charles County were chosen out of 44, Jeffries said. The first site to be built will be at the former Pisgah Landfill, located at 6645 Mason Springs Road in La Plata. The second and third sites will be at 100 Willets Crossing Road in White Plains and 2500 Davis Road in Waldorf.
Solar energy from the combined 301-acre sites, along with hydropower, would provide enough energy to power all of Charles government buildings along with public schools in the county, Jeffries said. Additional energy could be sold to other entities, such as businesses or out-of-county governments, at a profit to the county, he said.
Construction is slated to start on the first two sites in May and June next year and at the Waldorf site in November 2023, a board document states.
Power would be delivered by January and February 2023 for the first two sites and by July 2024 for the third.
The price that Energy Ventures and its partner, X-ELIO, would charge the county has not been agreed to yet, but Jeffries said the pricing would provide cost savings to the county compared to what it currently pays Southern Maryland Electric Cooperative. SMECO does not currently sell solar power to the Charles government, a board document states.
In response to a question from Commissioner Gilbert "BJ" Bowling III (D) about the possibility of using the current Morgantown electricity generation site near the Potomac River for a hydropower facility, Jeffries said his company "would work closely with you to fashion a renewable energy solution."
Commissioner President Reuben B. Collins II (D) said he was glad to hear that news.
Bowling said that he was concerned about the loss of jobs at the Morgantown facility. The owners of the coal-firing plant announced late last year that it would be closing Oct. 1, 2027.
Jeffries said Energy Ventures reached lease agreements with the county for the three solar sites. Southern Maryland News is waiting on a response to a Maryland Public Information Act request for details of the lease, including the price and length.
Once complete, the project is slated to run 30 years, Jeffries said.
According to a board document, the sites combined could produce 97,138 megawatts of power each year. The county's annual energy consumption is 43,079. Jeffries said Charles public schools' consumption is similar to the county's.
In other news, Wes Adams, county attorney, discussed with the commissioners a Sierra Club request to have all of the county on renewable energy by 2030.
"It seems like we're not going to be able to meet that deadline," Commissioner Thomasina O. Coates (D) said.
The commissioners voted 4-0 — with Bobby Rucci absent — to direct staff to form an internal work group to come up with recommendations on establishing a renewable energy policy.
Bowling asked that staff bring recommendations back to the commissioners in three months.