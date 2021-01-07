Comptroller Peter Franchot (D) announced some relief for businesses during a Maryland Board of Public Works meeting on Wednesday morning.
Franchot said that the temporary relief for filing and paying taxes for three months and employee withholding for two months in essence amounts to a zero-interest loan. The temporary relief totals an estimated $1 billion to $1.5 billion, he said.
Franchot said the action affects estimated income tax returns and payments due in January, February and March. They are now due April 15. Businesses and self-employed individuals or independent contractors with estimated income tax returns and payments due on Jan. 15 also will be granted an extension until April 15.
Any state withholding returns and payments originally due between Feb. 1 and April 14 may be submitted by April 15 without incurring interest and penalties. Employers must still file and pay federal withholding taxes.
The extension applies to business taxes administered by the comptroller, including sales and use, admissions and amusement, alcohol, tobacco, and motor fuel tax, as well as tire recycling fees and bay restoration fee returns and payments with due dates this year between Jan. 1 and April 14.
The action is similar to an extension granted last year to businesses during the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic, a press release states.
“As businesses await approval of applications for grants and loans, receipt of funds and additional federal government action, these tax extensions immediately alleviate financial pressures during challenging times,” Franchot said in the release.
The comptroller’s office has established a dedicated email address — taxpayerrelief@marylandtaxes.gov — to assist businesses with extension-related questions.
Local projects mulled by board
As part of the public works agenda, the board approved several items in Southern Maryland.
A Maryland Historical Trust preservation loan of $300,000 will be used for rehabilitation of the King’s Reach house and garage at Jefferson Patterson Park and Museum in Calvert County.
The project at the 560-acre former Point Farm at 10515 Mackall Road in St. Leonard will be used with the intent to establish a wedding or similar venue on the Patuxent River waterfront. The venue is estimated to bring in $100,000 a year.
The board approved $63,098 for the Southern Maryland Resource Conservation and Development Board to acquire 28.15 acres that would be used for a 3,990-linear-foot riparian buffer along tributaries of Jutland Creek and the Potomac River.
The land is part of the Mattapany Rural Legacy Area. The easement will be held by the Maryland Department of Natural Resources and Southern Maryland Resource Conservation and Development Board.
The board of public works next meets Jan. 27.
