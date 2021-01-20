The St. Mary’s County Board of Education approved a contract award for the modernization of Mechanicsville Elementary School at its meeting last week, the first update of the building in 40 years.
According to a board presentation, the full price tag, from design to construction, is $8.25 million.
Paola Laino, director of design and construction, requested the board approve to award a contract in the amount of $674,285 for architectural services and $65,000 for design contingency to Wheeler, Goodman, Masek & Associates Inc. to complete the updates at the school.
She said while funding is allocated over fiscal years 2020 through 2023, construction is expected to begin fiscal 2022.
“The scope of the project touches a little bit of everything in that school,” she said, including replacements of windows and exterior doors, the fire alarm, ceiling, flooring, interior doors and frames, cabinetry and other elements; upgrades to lighting, electrical components, information technology, bathrooms, the health suite, an ADA hallway, public address system and the cafeteria serving line; and the new installation of a sprinkler system, security vestibules and portico enhancement.
Laino said Wheeler Goodman Masek and Associates was selected to complete the updates because of their history with the county.
“You’re probably familiar with them because they have done a good number of projects with us,” she said. This work includes a variety of upgrades to at least 17 schools in the county, such as Greenview Knolls Elementary School, Leonardtown Middle and Elementary schools, Lettie Marshall Dent Elementary School and Esperanza Middle School.
The director said, “We had very good architects and engineers submit technical proposals but when it comes to analyzing their technicals, WGM has a tremendous relationship with us, has very good experience with us and just the fact they did similar projects with us where they enhanced all kinds of systems.”
While fees for systemic renovations typically range from 5% to 9.5% of the construction budget, WGM’s fee is 8.1%.
“It’s a little higher range in percentage but the reason why is the length of the project,” Laino said. “We are asking them to submit a proposal for 24 months knowing this project is going to be a phased approach.”
“I am eager looking forward to the renovation … it has been on our books for a number of years and I’m glad to see we’re going to get it done,” board member Mary Washington said.
Earlier in the meeting, the board also approved a contract in the amount of $487,710 for construction services and $50,000 for construction contingency to W. M. Davis, Inc. for the window and exterior door replacement at Ridge Elementary School.
According to meeting documents, major work will be completed during the unoccupied summer of 2021 and include engineering and control of asbestos containing material, abatement of interior and exterior caulk, and window glazing compound, removal and replacement of exterior hollow metal doors and hardware and removal and replacement of aluminum windows.
