Friends gathered Saturday at high noon the day after Christmas to mark the spot where Kerri Lyn Clark died a few days earlier in a car crash.
On Dec. 23 at around 4:30 p.m., Clark, 50, of Chesapeake Beach was driving a 2012 Ford Escape and traveling east on Route 260 near Journey Drive in Owings, when her vehicle was struck by a 2005 Hyundai Elantra driven by Christopher Fuller, 34, of Dunkirk. According to the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office, as a result of the collision Clark’s Ford was pushed across the center line and into the path of a 2013 Hyundai CR-V.
Investigators reported that Clark died from her injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the CR-V was critically injured and was flown to a Prince George’s hospital. The motorist has only been identified as an adult female by police.
Fuller refused treatment after being taken into police custody at the crash scene.
According to court records, Fuller has been charged with negligent manslaughter, two counts of second-degree assault and resisting arrest. Fuller was also issued over 20 traffic citations. Among the charges are driving on a suspended license, failure to control speed and negligent driving.
Calvert County resident and local physician Dr. Gail Anderson told Southern Maryland News that Clark was “a family member, although not by blood.” Anderson said Clark grew up on her family’s farm in Southern Illinois, and “was a country girl through and through.”
The women met in 1991 when Anderson, who was living in New Jersey at the time, hired Clark to be nanny to her three children.
“We loved her with all of our hearts and she was the second mother to my three children,” said Anderson. Clark agreed to move to Calvert with Anderson’s family in 1999.
Once Anderson’s children were grown, Clark became a clerical employee for Anderson’s medical offices.
“Kerri was excellent at all of her jobs,” Anderson said. “You could never meet a more honest, loyal, giving person in the entire world.”
Anderson called the Saturday gathering at the crash site “a small gesture, but it may help to move us through this unbearable sorrow.”
Arrangements for Clark are being handled by Crouse Funeral Home in Salem, Ill.
After a hearing Monday, Fuller remains behind bars and is being held without bond, according to court records.