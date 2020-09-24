St. Mary’s commissioners have proposed doing away with the county’s open meetings act, the only such law in the state that was crafted four decades ago to allow more transparency in local government.
County commissioners at their meeting on Tuesday discussed repealing the county’s open meetings act, to be replaced with the state’s open meetings act, which is less restrictive, as they went over legislative proposals for 2021.
The county law, touted by officials as being the most rigorous in the state, had not been substantially changed since its adoption over 40 years ago despite attempts by previous commissioner boards. Last year, however, legislation passed allowing more topics to be discussed in closed sessions and adding the St. Mary’s County Metropolitan Commission, the housing authority and the public library board to the list of public agencies that must abide by the act, as well as legislation encouraging the use of new technology. A request to allow subcommittees to meet behind closed doors was shot down by the county’s delegates last year.
David Weiskopf, county attorney, reminded commissioners at the meeting that Roy Dyson, a former Democratic state senator, was instrumental in crafting the St. Mary’s Open Meetings Act in 1976, a year before the state adopted its own.
Weiskopf said “it drives his office crazy” when figuring out which rules to follow. He noted the county does not update its open meetings act as frequent as they should, while the state open meetings act is “often massaged.”
Dyson said in an interview on Wednesday the state’s law is weaker than the county’s, which he believes is why officials are pushing for the switch.
“My law was made for the benefit of the people, not the politicians,” he said, adding “weakening a law that keeps government open and transparent is not a good idea.”
Commissioner Eric Colvin (R), who proposed the legislation, at Tuesday’s meeting assured “we are not asking to do away with open meeting requirements, we are asking to be held to the same standard as the rest of the state” to “help provide clarity and ease of operation.”
Commissioner Mike Hewitt (R) pointed out that residents have never asked for the open meetings act to be relaxed.
“We hear that from politicians,” he said, adding the county’s open meetings act is “a little more restrictive,” since it disallows more types of meetings from occurring behind closed doors compared to the state law.
Weiskopf confirmed a couple things would be relaxed if the county’s open meetings act was repealed. For example, subcommittees would not have to hold public meetings and agendas could be set without being in an open session.
At the time the county’s open meetings act was created, social media and online activities didn’t exist and weren’t taken into account, Colvin said.
With COVID-19, Commissioner John O’Connor (R) mentioned committees were often unable to meet, causing a delay in getting information to the public.
“We realized during the pandemic the crippling nature of the specificity of the St. Mary’s County Open Meetings Act … county staff had to jump through hoops with the attorney general’s office,” he said. “Other jurisdictions throughout the state went seamlessly to a certain extent because they didn’t have to navigate the process.”
Many public agencies in Maryland and elsewhere did have to adapt procedures, some drastically, during the pandemic.
Colvin told Southern Maryland News this week he doesn’t think the state’s law is less restrictive, but rather more up to date and “it’s been extremely difficult” to get legal advice from the attorney general’s office.
While the law “ties officials hands a bit since they can’t have secret meetings,” Dyson said they have to be up front, which is good for the public, as well as the politicians when they leave office.
“It’s harder to hide nefarious acts,” the former senator said.
Sen. Jack Bailey (R-St. Mary’s, Calvert) said in his personal opinion, “what is used in Annapolis and the rest of the state is not as complicated,” but still allows the public to see what is going on, and he mentioned he would likely support the switch from the county’s open meetings act to the state’s.
County commissioners intend to take a position on the proposal next Tuesday before passing it off to the St. Mary’s County state delegation for review ahead of the General Assembly’s 2020 session.
Other proposals commissioners will vote on include the decoupling of the St. Mary’s Metropolitan Commission debt from the county’s debt, reducing the amount of debt MetCom can incur, authority to enact a building excise tax, authority to increase public accommodation tax from 5% to 7%, a $750,000 bond bill for the repair and reconstruction of the Brenton Bay pond and dam and allowing body worn cameras on animal control officers among several others.
