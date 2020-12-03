St. Mary’s County residents may soon be billed for ambulance transport to help pay for supplemental emergency services personnel after Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security funds dry up at the end of the year.
While the county’s EMS system was at critical mass, county commissioners worked to provide extra help, slotting $475,000 of CARES funds to hire supplemental personnel to decrease response times and increase efficiency earlier this year.
At Tuesday’s commissioners meeting, David Weiskopf, county attorney, provided some updates to legislative proposals, including “a brand new one” put forth by Commissioner John O’Connor (R) regarding creating a new public local law to allow the county to be known as the authority having jurisdiction over emergency service.
“That is really for the purpose of the St. Mary’s County government to bill on behalf of the rescue squads for ambulance transport. … It’s enabling legislation,” Weiskopf said. “We do need that change in Annapolis.”
O’Connor mentioned there has been some contention with the draft of the plan but pointed out he has seen no major push back and expects the county’s Emergency Service Board to come back with tweaks.
Commissioner Eric Colvin (R) said since the window to submit legislation early has been missed, they have some “flexibility with the timeframe.” He said during a Monday Emergency Services Board meeting there seemed to be a desire to hold a public hearing like they did for all other legislative requests.
“Is there a way we could schedule a morning public hearing on Dec. 15 and vote on it after that?” he asked, with O’Connor mentioning he believed that would be fair.
Commissioner Mike Hewitt (R) expressed a concern with the process being rushed and inquired about whether a soft billing method would be fair to all residents.
“We send the bill out, if you have insurance, insurance pays for it, we aren’t going after anyone,” Stephen Walker, director of the department of emergency services, said. “It’s a typical practice and I believe it is fair. I believe we should err on [the side of caution] rather than having a 90-year-old woman and us beating her door down to get the money.”
“This has obviously been a complicated issue,” Commissioner Todd Morgan (R) said. “There’s no need by Jan. 1 to have the bill sitting on someone’s desk to submit.”
He suggested they “pause through Christmas” to allow “everyone to take a breath,” with Hewitt agreeing.
O’Connor pressed to still hold a public hearing on Dec. 15 and then to leave the record open.
“I don’t know how much more we need to research,” he said. “This problem and conversation has been going on since 2014 … the time for conversation is over.”
O’Connor mentioned the ratio for when a citizen dials 911 for emergency services care is 50:50 based on data, meaning it’s 50:50 whether they will receive care or not. “Supplemental staffing is picking up a major portion of that,” he said.
“At the end of the year, CARES money ends and there goes our supplemental support and our response times,” Colvin said.
Weiskopf told commissioners they can hold a Dec. 15 public hearing, but they can also begin setting up a task force with the county’s seven volunteer rescue squads and set up a memorandum of understanding.
“Can you bill with an MOU?” Hewitt asked with Weiskopf confirming.
“Why don’t we do both?” the attorney said.
Morgan suggested a Jan. 5 public hearing to take place at a high school where more residents can attend.
O’Connor noted if the county wants to go the MOU route, he will “probably end up withdrawing his legislation” to focus on that process.
Commissioners agreed to hold a public hearing at a high school on Jan. 5 while Weiskopf works with Walker to bring together a task force.
“Commissioners Colvin, Guy and I are trying to put long-term, life-saving solutions in place,” O’Connor shared with Southern Maryland News Tuesday. “It appears Hewitt and Morgan are more worried about politics and counting votes. … As far as I’m concerned they are culpable for anything that happens to a citizen because of the lack of support to take action.”
Twitter: @MadisonSoMdNews