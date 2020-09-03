St. Mary’s commissioners on Tuesday agreed to sell county-owned surplus real property to a local developer for $185,000 and the transfer to the county of two parcels adjacent to the Lettie Dent Park.
According to meeting documents, commissioners own a 20.24-acre parcel of land located in Charlotte Hall immediately off Route 5 northbound. Charlotte Hall Commerce Center LLC owns two parcels of land, containing 10.32 acres and 0.6779 acres, also located in Charlotte Hall adjacent to the county-owned Lettie Dent Park.
In July, John Parlett of the Charlotte Hall Commerce Center submitted a proposed land purchase for the county-owned parcel and an application to donate the two parcels near the park. He had Jim Hooper of Hooper Associates performed the appraisal of the county property, which was valued at $185,000. In 2019, Parlett also had a perc testing conducted on the county property, on behalf of the Charlotte Hall Commerce Center.
At Tuesday’s meeting, David Weiskopf, county attorney, told commissioners, “I’m here today to discuss the final disposition of county-owned property.”
He reminded there was a public hearing regarding the decision to sell the parcel to Parlett at the Aug. 18 commissioners meeting, but no public comment was made.
“We kept the record open until Aug. 25 and had no comments,” the attorney said, before commissioners unanimously approved the request.
