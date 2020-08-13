COVID-19 cases are rising among younger people in Calvert County, and a recent graduation party is one reason for it. That’s the word from Dr. Larry Polsky, Calvert’s health officer.
Although the county recently reported its 12th coronavirus-related death — its first in about a month — and the county’s mortality rate is 4.34 times less than the state’s, the number of cases has increased. Polsky noted that the number of weekly tests has quadrupled from a month ago, which helps explain the rise in the number of cases.
Nonetheless, the county’s positivity rate for the virus has also increased. On June 10, Calvert’s rate was 4.2%. As of Sunday, Aug. 9, the rate had increased to 4.89%, according to the Maryland Health Department. Charles County was 4.63% and St. Mary’s County was 2.66%, while state rate was 3.75%.
As of Tuesday, there were 713 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 27 related deaths in Calvert County, according to the state health department. The Calvert health department said some deaths that occur in other counties, especially in nursing homes, are sometimes listed as where the person originally lived, leading to the conflicting death counts.
“All of the increase in the percentage of positive tests is due to a jump in the number of teens and young adults with COVID infections,” Polsky said in an email.
According to calverthealth.org, since mid-July, 54.4% of the cases have been among those ages 15 to 29, with 30% among those between 15 and 19. People 55 and older have accounted for 11.7% of the positive tests during the past few weeks.
Drum Point party contributes to spread
Polsky noted that a high school graduation party of nearly 100 people on July 25 in the Drum Point area resulted in multiple new cases of COVID-19 infections. He said that drinking alcohol increases the risk of virus transmission because it lowers inhibitions and good judgment. He added that parents can be cited if alcohol is consumed on their property by those under 21.
In an Aug. 9 post at calverthealth.org, the health officials stated, “At present, the health department knows of 15 attendees of that party who have tested positive. In addition, three parents, one grandparent, one sibling and four coworkers are known to have become ill as a result of secondary infections. At least two adults have been hospitalized, one of whom is in the ICU.”
Although young people are not nearly as susceptible to getting sick with symptoms from the virus as those above 55 and the immunocompromised, Polsky expressed concern that the rise in the number of cases among younger people will result in increased cases in older folks, even if they’re not above 55. People with the virus who do not show symptoms can still spread it.
In an email, Calvert schools superintendent Daniel D. Curry said, “This was apparently a private event for which we have no knowledge.” He noted that Drum Point is in the Patuxent High School attendance area.
“This is a good example of why the state and the health department make recommendations for masks and distance,” Curry said. “It is clear that young people can get it and that young people can spread it. Every event like this can push back any progress we are making.”
Vaccines, herd immunity still a ways off
According to calverthealth.org, “it will be at least April before we know which vaccines are effective and until enough people are vaccinated to sufficiently reduce the risks of COVID.”
When asked if the U.S. will develop “herd immunity” before vaccines are effective, Polsky said “it’s extremely unlikely.” It is estimated that 10% to 15% of the population has been infected to this point, he said, adding that “most experts have determined that at least 60% of the population will need immunity before widespread community transmission is stopped. If another 50% of the population becomes ill between now and early 2021, hospitals will be overrun and the number of deaths will be catastrophic since the infection rates would be 3 to 4 times higher than what we’ve seen up until now and many people would not be able to get adequate care due to an overwhelmed health care system.”
