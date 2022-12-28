The new year is almost here and while the pandemic that resulted from COVID-19 has lessened, it has not disappeared.
“COVID is not in the rearview mirror,” said Dr. Laurence Polsky, Calvert County’s health officer, adding that “we are still seeing a significant number of cases.”
Since the pandemic began nearly three years ago, almost 787 people in Southern Maryland have dies from COVID-19, according to the Maryland Department of Health.
“Currently, we are seeing substantial community transmission in St. Mary’s County,” said Dr. Meena Brewster, that jurisdiction’s health officer. “Community transmission is a good indicator to follow in determining personal risk of infection and in making decisions like masking in public places.”
In Charles County, health department officials continue to conduct drive-thru COVID-19 testing clinics with the latest planned for Dec. 30 from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Waldorf Jaycees headquarters on Crain Highway.
Both Polsky and Brewster said one of the biggest concerns currently is the increasing rates of respiratory illnesses nationwide.
Brewster said this includes COVID-19, influenza and respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, along new COVID variants.
“We are concerned about the load that all of these different illnesses are together having on our hospital, health care and first responder systems,” Brewster stated. “As we come out of the holiday season, we expect that the rates of these illnesses may begin to increase. This is why we are now encouraging people to get up to date on their influenza and COVID-19 vaccines, including the new bivalent COVID-19 booster, which helps protect against infection by the newer COVID-19 variants.”
An “overwhelmed hospital” could happen in January, according to Polsky, with the triple threats of COVID-19, the flu and RSV.
Brewster said the St. Mary’s health care community is seeing more of “the burden of post-COVID conditions, including what we refer to sometimes as long COVID. We continue to discover the significant impact the COVID virus can have for some people on their body systems, including the heart and nerve systems, that can lead to long-term health problems such as fatigue, brain fog and heart conditions. Preventing COVID infection through strategies like effective masking and getting updated COVID vaccine boosters is also decreasing the chance that someone may develop these post-COVID conditions.”
Polsky said Calvert health officials are “strongly encouraging” locals to get the bivalent booster shot, which has demonstrated “effective protection. Vaccines have been very effective and safe.”
According to the latest data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Calvert, Charles and St. Mary’s counties all have a COVID-19 community level in the “medium” range.
The center recommends anyone at a high risk of getting very sick to “wear a high-quality mask or respirator when indoors in public.”
“By effective masking indoors and in settings like healthcare facilities, people are also decreasing the chance that they might be passing the infection to others,” Brewster stated.
She added the KN95s and N95s are two of the more effective masking options.
The CDC advises if you have household or social contact with someone at high risk for getting very sick, “consider self-testing to detect infection before contact and consider wearing a high-quality mask when indoors with them.”
As the third year of living with the coronavirus comes to an end, statistics show death rates at 390 in Charles, 237 in St. Mary’s and 160 in Calvert, according to the Maryland Department of Health, and some 75,000 cases of the virus have been reported in Southern Maryland since the start of the pandemic.
Over 300,000 people in the region have received at least one dose of the vaccine, which is available to nearly everyone regardless of age.
The latest updates on COVID-19 are available from the CDC at cdc.gov/coronavirus.
Twitter: @MartySoMdNews