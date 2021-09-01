Due to a rising number of COVID-19 cases, MedStar St. Mary's Hospital planned to open a temporary monoclonal antibody infusion center on Thursday, Sept. 2.
Dr. Stephen T. Michaels, chief operating officer at MedStar St. Mary's Hospital in Leonardtown, gave the news to the St. Mary's County commissioners during the board's Aug. 31 meeting.
The infusion therapy will be available at a MedStar St. Mary's building in Leonardtown for immunocompromised people with mild to moderate COVID-19 symptoms within the first 10 days of signs of infection, he said.
St. Mary's County Health Officer Dr. Meena Brewster added that a booster shot for the general population who've already had COVID-19 vaccinations should be approved sometime in September. The county is currently offering such boosters for immunocompromised people 28 days after their final two-shot dose (or one-shot dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine).
In regard to booster shots, "Will this be an ongoing thing for the rest of our life?" Commissioner President Randy Guy (R) asked. "It may be," Brewster said.
"I believe we'll have to get a booster every year for COVID," Guy said.
Echoing comments she made during the commissioners' Aug. 24 meeting, Brewster recommended businesses encourage their employees to get vaccinations and require masks indoors.
She also recommended that the general public purchase a "medical grade, three-ply surgical mask," noting these "need to be well-fit."
In response to a question from Commissioner Eric Colvin (R) about news articles stating natural immunity from a COVID-19 infection is better than that received from a vaccination, Brewster estimated that, in general, natural immunity lasts about three months before it begins to wane, whereas immunity from a shot lasts about six months before it starts to wane.
"We don't know how long the immunity lasts," Brewster said. Natural immunity "varies from person-to-person."
Commissioner Mike Hewitt (R) said some "people get a shot, and they feel sick the next day," and wondered about the long-term side effects of COVID-19 vaccines.
Brewster noted that "a lot of research takes years because they run out of funding." However, she added that messenger RNA technology — which was used to develop the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines — was studied for 30 years from a medical perspective.
"The half life of MRNA is short," Michaels said.
In regard to concerns about bacteria growing inside masks, Brewster recommended that people wash their masks or dispose of them periodically.
She also suggested that schools and businesses ventilate public rooms periodically when possible. She advised people to take mask breaks by going outside.
Michaels said this summer at the Leonardtown hospital has been the busiest he's ever seen, noting he's worked there 11 years. "St. Mary's County has a very, very high transmission rate" right now, he said. He encouraged people to get vaccinated so the opportunity for the virus to mutate goes down.
He noted the Lambda mutation — which was first identified in Peru last August — is coming up, along with one that's been identified in South Africa.
"This is still a very dangerous situation," Michaels said.