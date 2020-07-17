Walk-in COVID-19 antibody testing is now readily available at all Patient First centers, including locations in Waldorf and Clinton.
The tests can determine if a person’s blood has antibodies to the virus, which would indicate that at some point they had the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
According to a release from Patient First, an urgent care center, during the hours between 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., anyone can walk into a center to test for antibodies. Testing is to help determine if a patient has previously been infected with COVID-19. The cost is covered by most insurers.
It may take up to two weeks for a person’s blood to develop antibodies to the disease, however, it may be developed in as early as one week post-infection. It is recommended to wait at least two weeks post-symptoms to get tested for antibodies.
A negative test result means it is probable the person did not have the virus, but it is not definite. In turn, a positive result means it is likely a person has had the virus.
Taylor Robertson, community relations manager for Patient First, told Southern Maryland News that it was taking two to three days — but now takes five to seven days — to receive results, which will come via text message.
Robertson explained that there are certain time slots for patients to come in, but there is not a “specific number” on the amount of people that can be tested in a day.
The testing process is relatively simple, Robertson said. “You call your preferred test center, they register you and get you an appointment. You show up to the appointment, drive up, and then we have a staff member do a nasal swab on the patient and we send it off. ... It’s that easy.”
Twitter: @MDSOMDNews