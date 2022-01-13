Maryland hospital officials have labeled the current surge of COVID-19 cases the worst since the pandemic began in early 2020. Recently, Gov. Larry Hogan (R) re-instituted declarations of public and catastrophic health emergencies.
In the Southern Maryland region, county officials are in reaction mode.
On Tuesday, Dr. Dianna Abney, Charles health officer, updated the county commissioners on the COVID-19 spread. She reported that as of Monday, Charles County had 22,625 confirmed cases of COVID-19. In the previous week, 2,188 cases and eight deaths were reported, with the virus’ omicron variant responsible for the spike.
“We haven’t been at a point in this pandemic that we are now,” Dr. Meena Brewster, St. Mary’s health officer, told the St. Mary’s commissioners on Tuesday. “Fortunately, many seem to have mild illness, but some will get sick with serious illness.”
Brewster noted there have been more breakthrough COVID-19 cases with the omicron variant, which is more resistant to vaccines and prior COVID-19 infections.
The latest data available from the Calvert Health Department shows that as of Tuesday the county had 14,527 confirmed cases of COVID-19. The county’s positivity rate is nearly 34%, over 6 points higher than the statewide average.
Dr. Laurence Polsky, Calvert’s health officer, told Southern Maryland News that the county does have Maryland’s second-lowest mortality rate, which is currently 47% below the state average.
“Almost everyone who’s hospitalized in Calvert is unvaccinated,” Polsky said.
Two public controversies in Charles — involving a proposed masking mandate and concerns about a COVID surge within the walls of the county detention center — are also drawing attention.
Regarding mandatory masking, a public hearing on emergency legislation to reinstate the mask mandate for the county’s private businesses got pushed back a dozen days due to the recent winter storm. The hearing has been rescheduled for next Tuesday, Jan. 18.
A mask mandate remains in effect for Charles’ public buildings.
The Charles County Sheriff’s Office has been criticized for conditions at the detention center, with a list of issues outlined in an online petition by an activist group, Our Revolution Southern Maryland. According to its Facebook page, the group is calling on Charles County government to do “an open investigation” of the conditions at the detention center and implement a plan to fix the issues if the reports are confirmed.
The criticism comes in the wake of seven reported COVID-19 cases at the La Plata facility.
Among the issues are near total-day lockdowns and a lack of social distancing.
On Tuesday, Brian Eley, the detention center’s chief of staff, told the Charles commissioners the detention center is following recommendations based on the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.
Calls for more testing, vaccinations
The region’s health leaders are pushing for more COVID testing, vaccinations and minimization of social contact.
Brewster said state testing sites run by the National Guard are opening at Regency Furniture Stadium in Waldorf and at the St. Mary’s County Health Department office in Leonardtown. The latter location was scheduled to open Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and be open seven days a week.
“We’re very lucky to have one in St. Mary’s County,” said Dr. Stephen Michaels, outgoing chief medical officer at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital. “The vast majority of people getting tested by the hospital are getting better by themselves. This surge will pass.”
Michaels noted that the Spanish flu pandemic that began in 1918 lasted several years. “it took three to five years for that flu to burn out through the population,” he said.
In Calvert County, the health department began COVID-19 testing at the Fox Run Shopping Center on Monday. Appointments are required and no walk-in testing can be accommodated.
Polsky said the testing site will be in operation Monday through Friday and vaccinations by appointment are still being done at the location.
As with the sites in Charles and St. Mary’s, the tests in Calvert are PCR, which most health officials consider more reliable than rapid antigen tests.
Polsky explained that the antigen tests, which are those used in home kits, are not as accurate as the PCR tests.
The Maryland Hospital Association noted Monday that Maryland facilities were treating about 1,500 more COVID-19 patients than the previous peak one year ago.
The association stated in a press release that approximately 84% of Maryland’s current hospitalized COVID-19 patients are unvaccinated.
Staff writers Caleb M. Soptelean and Darryl Kinsey Jr. contributed to this report. Twitter: @MartySoMdNews