The struggle to operate under the pressures brought on by the omicron variant continues at the region’s hospitals.
Officials with CalvertHealth Medical Center report that since the first of the year, the Prince Frederick facility’s emergency room has seen a dramatic increase in the number of patients seeking care for COVID-19 and other illnesses.
Theresa Johnson, the hospital’s spokeswoman, stated CalvertHealth Medical Center has experienced “a 129% increase” in the amount of total COVID-19 tests performed from November to December.
“In January, we are on track to surpass that increase,” Johnson stated. “CalvertHealth and hospitals across Southern Maryland are discouraging people who are asymptomatic or have mild COVID-19 symptoms from seeking coronavirus tests in emergency rooms and urgent care offices, which are already struggling to treat severely ill patients.”
Both Calvert Health Medical Center and the University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center in La Plata implemented crisis standards of care in response to the COVID-19 spike this winter.
“The current demand for care is depleting our available resources, including staffing, and the unprecedented spike in COVID-19 cases has created the necessity for health care organizations to act nimbly in fighting this pandemic,” Noel Cervino, UMCR’s president and CEO, stated in a press release earlier this month when the implementation of the crisis standards of care was announced.
At the Calvert hospital, non-urgent surgeries have been delayed, the intensive care unit has been expanded and a limit has been imposed on the number of visitors.
“Our health care workers are working as hard as they possibly can to care for each and every member of our community,” Dean Teague, CalvertHealth president and CEO, stated in an email to Southern Maryland News. “We are committed to doing our part. Now we need the community’s support, assistance and most importantly, their kindness and understanding.”
Johnson said a majority of CalvertHealth’s ICU patients are COVID-positive and “the numbers change daily. The length of stay for some of these individuals has surpassed their isolation period for COVID and therefore these individuals are no longer considered COVID-positive but do require intensive care from the aftereffects of the virus.”
Johnson said during the second week of January the number of COVID-positive patients in the hospital had averaged “around 34, with a third requiring intensive care.”
All MedStar Health hospitals and ambulatory care locations are following the Red level for visitor and patient support persons. When the tier is Red, no visitors are permitted at the hospitals, according to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital’s website. Some exemptions can be granted, though.
Vax status considered
According to CalvertHealth officials, so far in January out of the 59 COVID-positive patients admitted to the hospital, 26 were unvaccinated, five were not documented and one had only received a first dose.
“We are seeing breakthrough cases of COVID in those that have been vaccinated,” Dr. Theodore Tsangaris, CalvertHealth’s chief medical officer, said. “What’s important to note is that of the 59 admitted patients, only four of those had their boosters.”
Tsangaris noted the guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention states that data from clinical trials shows receiving a booster shot increased the immune response.
Testing available
CalvertHealth officials reminded residents that walk-in testing for COVID-19 is not available in the hospital’s emergency room. Anyone without COVID-19 symptoms but who needs to be tested are urged to go to one of the Maryland testing sites available.
Contact information for sites across the state can be found in the listings at covidTEST.maryland.gov and covidVAX.maryland.gov.
