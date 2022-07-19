America votes

Joe America of Port Republic finishes voting at Mutual Elementary School Tuesday morning.

 STAFF PHOTO BY MARTY MADDEN

The four-way Republican race for sheriff in Calvert County was led by Ricky Cox with 41% of the vote with 19 of 20 precincts reporting Tuesday night. Running behind were assistant sheriff Dave McDowell (28%), Craig Kontra (over 21%) and Mike Wilson (less than 10%).

All of the results are unofficial. Mail-in votes will not start being counted until Thursday morning.

