The four-way Republican race for sheriff in Calvert County was led by Ricky Cox with 41% of the vote with 19 of 20 precincts reporting Tuesday night. Running behind were assistant sheriff Dave McDowell (28%), Craig Kontra (over 21%) and Mike Wilson (less than 10%).
All of the results are unofficial. Mail-in votes will not start being counted until Thursday morning.
In the Calvert commissioners’ Republican races, incumbents Kelly D. McConkey and Christopher Gadway were trailing their challengers in districts 3 and 2 respectively.
In District 3, challenger Catherine Grasso garnered 52% of the vote to McConkey’s 37%. A third Republican candidate, Evan Turzanski, has gotten over 11% of the vote.
In District 3, challenger Mark C. Cox had 53% of the vote to Gadway’s nearly 47% on Tuesday night.
In the contentious District 1 commissioner race, Republican incumbent Mike Hart was leading challenger Steve Jones with nearly 50% of the vote to Jones’ 36%. Patrick E. Flaherty trailed with about 14%.
In the at-large race, incumbent Earl F. “Buddy” Hance (R) was the leader in the four-way Republican race with 39%, followed by Todd Ireland with 36%. The top two candidates will advance to the November general election.
The top four vote getters in the non partisan school board race — for two at-large seats — were Lisa Grenis, Tracy McGuire, Jana Post and Camille Khaleesi. Scott Fowler was in fifth place, trailing Khaleesi by just over 100 votes. The top four candidates will be on the November ballot.
An upset could be in the making in a legislative race between two Calvert County natives. In the District 27B Democratic primary, Jeffrey Long has a big lead over incumbent Rachel Jones in the district that includes parts of Prince George's and Calvert counties. Long's lead overall was more than 500 votes as of 11 p.m. Tuesday.