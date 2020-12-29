A pedestrian crossing Solomons Island Road was killed by a vehicle on Christmas Eve, according to police in Calvert.
Kenneth Lorne Elliot, 51, succumbed to his injuries following the Prince Frederick crash, which police say occurred shortly before 6 p.m. on Dec. 24 in front of Walmart.
An investigation found that Elliott had been wearing dark clothing, and attempted to cross Solomons Island Road when he was struck by a black Mercedes which was traveling southbound.
Elliot was transported from the scene in critical condition, and later died. The driver of the Mercedes, who was not identified, “showed no signs of impairment” as he remained on the scene, according to police.
Police attributed the accident to Elliot wearing dark clothing, and unfavorable weather conditions.
Those with information who have not provided statements are asked to contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office at 410-535-2800.
