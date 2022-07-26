By a vote of 6-0-1 on July 11, the College of Southern Maryland trustees changed the policy for unvaccinated students in relation to COVID-19.
That's the word from Angela Walters Small, the college's communications director.
in a press release, the college announced that unvaccinated students will be able to enroll in "Hy-Flex" courses as of Aug. 1. These are classes that meet according to a set schedule, and students can choose to attend class virtually or on campus.
The fall semester begins Aug. 31. The modification date will allow for a transition time.
The college plans to convert additional face-to-face and hybrid courses to the Hy-Flex option, which offers a virtual environment and in-person instruction simultaneously.
As part of the modification, unvaccinated students who choose the Hy-Flex option must provide a signed statement that they understand their risk and may be required to move online if there is a spike in COVID-19 cases or new COVID-19 variants are identified, the release states.
Until this modification, unvaccinated students have not been permitted to enroll in classes that meet on site, unless they had received a medical waiver. They could still enroll in web-based or real-time technology courses.
The board plans to reevaluate the status of the policy before the spring semester next year.
The decision to change the policy followed requests by the county commissioner boards of St. Mary's and Calvert in support of unvaccinated students on May 24 and 31, respectively.
The college offers five different instructional types to make college more accessible to those with busy schedules: face-to-face, web-based, real-time technology, hybrid and Hy-Flex.
The college, which has campuses in La Plata, Hughesville, Prince Frederick and Leonardtown, will maintain its current requirement for COVID-19 vaccinations for employees, unless an approved exemption is granted.
St. Mary's College unchanged in policy
St. Mary's College of Maryland plans no changes to its COVID-19 vaccination policy for students.
Gretchen Phillips, the college's communications specialist, said in an email that all staff and students are required to be up-to-date on vaccination and recommended boosters for which they are eligible, subject to medical and religious exemptions.
St. Mary's College's next board of trustees meeting is scheduled for Oct. 15.
