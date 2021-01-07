The College of Southern Maryland had a slight enrollment dip from the fall of 2019 to the fall of 2020, but it was much less than state and national student averages.
College President Maureen Murphy briefed the Calvert County commissioners on Tuesday, Jan. 5, on the effects of, and responses to, COVID-19.
“We’ve been on a financial and enrollment roller coaster,” Murphy said. “The national trend is crazy.” Although the college had a 2.1% drop in full-time equivalent student enrollment last fall, the national average was 10%, she said.
Enrollment figures provided by the college’s Associate Vice President of Planning Erin Ebersole show a decline from 6,365 total students in the fall of 2019 to 6,139 in the fall of 2020, a 3.4% drop in students overall.
Also of note, however, is that the college’s enrollment dropped 14.9% from the fall of 2017’s total of 7,212 students. The number of full-time equivalent students over those four years dropped 15.1%.
The college took a 13% drop among first-year, full-time equivalent students last fall, whereas the national average was 16%, Murphy said. She believes the reason for this drop was because high school graduates had some “lousy experiences” with online learning in the spring and “didn’t want to chance it with college.”
In order to retain its students — about two-thirds of which are part-time — Murphy said the college created and disseminated three-credit scholarships with CARES Act funding, eliminated a $20 per credit online fee and froze tuition for the current academic year at $153.75 per credit.
Although the college received $1.28 million in federal CARES Act funding for students, it also received another $1.28 million for college expenses to deal with the pandemic, including cleaning and plexiglass, for example. Of the latter, the college chose to disseminate about $700,000 in three-credit scholarships to around 1,900 students, including 1,100-plus in the fall semester and around 800 in the upcoming spring semester, which starts Jan. 18.
Although the regional community college took a $1.4 million cut in funds to its operating budget from the state of Maryland this fiscal year, “We’ve reallocated a lot of things,” Murphy said, noting the college saved some money by being 80% to 85% virtual.
The college made a decision in October to offer mostly virtual classes for the rest of the academic year, but in a phone call after the Jan. 5 meeting, the college president said that about 15% to 20% of classes are being held in-person on one of the college’s four campuses. These are mainly laboratory classes.
Toward the end of Murphy’s presentation, Commissioner Thomas E. “Tim” Hutchins (R) said the college “made the right moves early on.” He called going mostly virtual a “tough decision. A lot of people would have differed with it.”
