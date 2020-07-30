CSM receives money for construction
The College of Southern Maryland's Hughesville Campus was one of the eight recipients of $32 million grant funding dedicated to fostering essential capital projects from Maryland's Department of General Services' Public Schools and Community Colleges Construction Program.
Charles residents win scholarship
Two Charles County residents were awarded scholarships through Comcast NBCUniversal's Leaders and Achievers Program Fernando Avila of North Point High School and Eleni Varlas of Westlake High School were two of 38 Maryland high school seniors won a one-time $2,500 scholarship to be used toward undergraduate education-related expenses.
Hoyer names service academy attendants
Rep. Steny Hoyer (D-Md., 5th) announced the names of students who were appointed to the United States Service Academies, which include Tyme Collins of Charles County for the U.S. Air Force Academy, Dillon Miller of Calvert County to the U.S. Naval Academy, John Sullivan of Charles, Danielle Sullivan of Charles and Ethan Williams of Calvert to the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy and Christopher Hernandez of Charles, a recipient of the Army Congressional ROTC Scholarship.
Charles posts free and reduced meals application
Charles County’s free and reduced price meal applications are available on the school’s website. Prices for next school year for elementary students are $1.35 for breakfast and $2.80 for lunch. Middle and high school students can pay $1.50 for breakfast and $3.05 for lunch. Reduced meals drop to $0.10 for breakfast and $0.20 for lunch. To apply for the application, visit www.myschoolapps.com/Application. For more information, call the school system’s food and nutrition department at 301-392-5570.
Hogan appoints new CSM board member
Gov. Larry Hogan (R) appointed Cordelia Postell, former educator, owner of Affordable A-1 Printing in Waldorf and former former member of the United States Army Reserves, to the College of Southern Maryland’s board of trustees.