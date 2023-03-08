Early college program

Charles County high school seniors joined CSM students at the La Plata campus this past fall to kick off the first year of the Early College Program.

 College of Southern Maryland photo

The College of Southern Maryland and Charles County Public Schools’ Early College Program is expanding to more Charles students and select Calvert County high school seniors in the 2023-2024 school year.

The Early College Program is a new initiative offered this year to a select number of Charles County seniors. The program allows students to take a full course load of college credits at CSM’s La Plata campus while simultaneously fulfilling graduation requirements for their high school, according to the college’s website. The students are provided free transportation to and from the college and pay no tuition for the courses.