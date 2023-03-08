The College of Southern Maryland and Charles County Public Schools’ Early College Program is expanding to more Charles students and select Calvert County high school seniors in the 2023-2024 school year.
The Early College Program is a new initiative offered this year to a select number of Charles County seniors. The program allows students to take a full course load of college credits at CSM’s La Plata campus while simultaneously fulfilling graduation requirements for their high school, according to the college’s website. The students are provided free transportation to and from the college and pay no tuition for the courses.
The program is being tested in four of seven Charles public high schools where around 70 students total are enrolled. Director of Admissions Shelby Potts says the pilot program is working through unique challenges in its first year. One of the biggest issues comes from working with two different school year calendars.
“The public school system observes holidays that we don’t, like President’s Day,” said Potts. “Spring break doesn’t align with either calendar. It’s just those little things that you really have to think out all the way through to figure out what are we going to do, and this really brings up some great conversations between the two administrations.”
The program will expand to all Charles public high schools next year, where both juniors and seniors will be allowed to participate. Juniors who participate will complete an associate degree of applied science in business management by the time they graduate high school. Potts estimates about 200 students will enroll in the Charles program next year.
Five seniors from each Calvert County high school will also be invited to participate in the program at the Prince Frederick campus next year. The deadline for these students to apply is March 24.
“I have no idea how many [applicants] to expect. I anticipate that a lot of very highly qualified students want to take advantage of this, so I’m hoping that the selection will be very difficult for us,” said Potts.
Both programs require students to have an unweighted GPA of at least 2.75 and to have completed all state testing requirements. Seniors in both programs must have also completed Algebra II.
There have been early-stage discussions about expanding the program to St. Mary’s County, said Potts, though the county offers students a separate college program through CSM called “Access CSM.”
Access CSM has been offered in St. Mary’s County since 2018. It allows juniors and seniors at Chopticon and Great Mills high schools to take up to six college credits a semester virtually from their high school rather than traveling to another campus during the school day, according to the college’s website.