A cyber attack that affected businesses around the world reached Leonardtown and North Beach.
In a Facebook post on Tuesday, July 6, Leonardtown Administrator Laschelle McKay said the 12:30 p.m. attack on July 2 affected the town’s office in St. Mary’s County.
“Please bear with us as our [information technology] service provider works to reinstate all of their customers’ systems,” she said.
McKay added that the provider, Just Tech of La Plata, assured town officials that no personal data was retrieved by the cyber attackers.
Internet systems were infected with ransomware designed to extort money from users who want their data unencrypted.
“The town providers have backups for all of the town data and will be reinstalling as they can get to us,” McKay said. “No ransom will be paid.”
On Wednesday, July 7, McKay said Just Tech, which uses Florida-based company Kaseya to provide IT services, has encrypted backups off-site and has to wipe out the information from each computer it services and reload the information. She had no estimated when that would be finished.
Kaseya was the target of the massive cyberattack, which news sources have linked to REvil hackers in Eastern Europe or Russia.
McKay noted that customers’ quarterly bills for June will be delayed and town residents will not be able to access their online utility bill portal for now. Once access is restored, an announcement will be made on the town’s social media and website, she said.
McKay, who has been town administrator for 21 years, has dealt with issues before but nothing like this, which she called “frustrating.” She said town employees were using either town-provided cell phones or personal cell phones to monitor town email and get work done.
North Beach affected, too
North Beach town officials reported on Friday, July 2, at approximately 12:30 p.m. government staff “became aware of issues with the internal network server and computer work stations.”
“Multiple staff members were working in Microsoft Office when suddenly the programs shut down,” town spokeswoman Dawn Richardson told Southern Maryland News. “Another staff member attempted to access a file on the server and noticed some files were no longer there. I immediately called our IT service provider with this information.”
After consulting with the town government’s information technology service provider, the network server and all work stations were shut down.
“By Friday evening, it was determined that the Town of North Beach was impacted by a ransomware attack,” the town press release stated. “The attack originated through a third-party software, known as Kaseya, installed on the town systems and used by our IT service provider to remotely manage computer systems. This is a widespread incident as Kaseya is installed on 40,000 networks across the globe.”
The incident is under assessment by the town’s IT service provider and a resolution of the incident is expected to take about a week. Richardson said as far as she knows, no state or federal authorities are involved in investigating the incident in town.
On the positive side, Richardson said the ransomware attack “did not impact beach pass verifications nor did it affect the new ticketing software, where guests obtain daily beach passes. The welcome center operations were not impacted at all.”
North Beach residents with internet access in their homes also escaped unscathed by the attack.
“As far as we know, this ransomware attack was limited to the network server and staff computers,” Richardson said. “There has been no indication town residents were affected. We have not received any reports of problems from town residents regarding this ransomware attack.”
North Beach Mayor Mike Benton made the decision to cancel the town’s monthly council meeting, scheduled for July 8, in part because town staff is presently working without computer workstations. Richardson stated that none of the meeting’s agenda items were considered pressing and will be moved to the council’s August meeting.
According to Reuters, the most notable disruption outside the U.S. occurred in Sweden, where hundreds of Coop supermarkets had to shut their doors because their cash registers were inoperative, and in New Zealand where 11 schools were affected.
About a dozen different countries had organizations affected by the breach in some way, according to research published by cybersecurity firm ESET.
Charles County and the towns of Indian Head and La Plata were not impacted by the cyber attack, according to officials.
Twitter: @CalebSoMdNews Twitter: @MartySoMdNews
Darryl Kinsey Jr. contributed to this report.