St. Mary’s County District 2 incumbent Jim Davis this week held onto what appeared to be a comfortable lead over challenger Heather Earhart for a seat on the St. Mary’s school board after last week’s election.
Davis had 53.2% and Earhart 46.5% as of Wednesday afternoon, with only a small number of mail-in ballots and provisional ballots left to be counted.
Davis noted that provisional ballots had yet to be counted, and said he would defer any further comment on his apparent victory for now. However, Davis said that Earhart “ran a very, very formidable race.”
Tuesday evening, Earhart said she was still waiting on final results. “I’m proud of our race. I got a lot of votes,” she said. “I had a lot of people supporting me.”
In the race for the St. Mary’s school board’s at-large seat, incumbent Cathy Allen was way ahead of challenger Deforest Rathbone — 83% to 16.4% — on Wednesday afternoon.
District 4 incumbent Mary Washington was re-elected with 98.5% as she had no challenger.
Voter turnout in the county stood at 74.3% earlier this week, according to Southern Maryland News calculations based on the state elections department’s website.
On Wednesday, Nov. 11, St. Mary’s school board chair Karin Bailey said the turnout was more than she’s seen in the last few elections. She noted that board members will be sworn-in prior to the Dec. 16 school board meeting by Debbie Mills Burch, St. Mary’s clerk of circuit court.
