Decisions on whether students will continue to wear masks in the classroom are back in the hands of local school districts.
The Maryland General Assembly Joint Committee on Administrative, Executive and Legislative Review voted 17-1 to adopt the measure approved by the Maryland State Board of Education that would rescind the statewide classroom mask mandate on March 1.
“I am strongly encouraging our local jurisdictions to continue to be guided by the best public health data, and with the thought that we are still one community and we need to be sure we are looking out for each other in that lens,” committee co-chair Sen. Sarah Elfreth (D-Anne Arundel) said in her comments.
Public comment was strongly in favor of rescinding the mandate in line with the Maryland State Department of Education’s 12-2 decision on Tuesday to return decisions on masking to the state’s 24 school districts.
“It is more than the right time to allow students to breathe, smile and see each other’s faces for the first time in over two years,” Liliana Norkaitis, a Harford County student said.
Some commenters were against removing the mandate, with concerns about disabled students cited as one reason to continue the mandate.
“The emergency that necessitated this regulation is still ongoing, and the regulation in effect balances the rights of various students, including those that need mask mandates,” Megan Collins, who spoke on the behalf of Disability Rights Maryland, said.
Del. Sheree Sample-Hughes (D-Dorchester, Wicomico) cited concerns about disabled student’s ability to stay in class as a reason to vote against rescinding the mandate.
Maryland State Superintendent Mohammed Choudhury said that the mandate helped the school system weather the omicron surge, but stated “The time has come to return to local leaders.”
Choudhury also referenced new U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines expected to be unveiled sometime on Friday that would ease guidelines on when masking is required.
According to a New York Times article, those guidelines would rely on weekly new COVID-19 hospitalizations, bed capacity and weekly case rate per 100,000 to decide whether a compulsory mandate was needed.
The decision will allow school boards like Charles County to further efforts to return to standard operating procedures when they see fit.
The district rescinded mandatory COVID-19 testing for sports and after school activities in a press release sent out on Feb. 17.
A letter sent by St. Mary’s County Superintendent Scott Smith to parents Friday evening said masks would not be required for students and staff, except for those in Head Start program, starting Monday, Feb. 28, in St. Mary's public schools. The letter still recommended that those unvaccinated wear masks when in schools.
Calvert County Schools told Southern Maryland News that the district was in consultations with the local health department on its next steps.
Statewide, positivity rates have plummeted to their lowest numbers since Nov. 2021 with a weekly rate of 2.78%
Rates in Southern Maryland continue to plummet, with Charles sitting at 2.29%, St. Mary’s County at 5.11%, and Calvert at 4.1% as of Friday.