At a virtual town hall last week, delegates discussed the $50 billion Maryland state budget, along with several legislative initiatives crossing over to the Senate this week.
Del. Brian Crosby (D-St. Mary’s) on March 24 noted legislators are making their way through this year’s General Assembly session, “gearing up to hear Senate bills that were passed.”
He said of the state budget that passed out of the House two weeks prior, “a huge, enormous piece of legislation that constitutionally is the only thing we are mandated to do here in the General Assembly each and every session.”
Del. Mark Chang (D-Anne Arundel) noted the fiscal 2022 budget projects revenues for 2022 to exceed expenditures by $158 million, with a surplus of $262 million expected by fiscal 2026.
He mentioned the fiscal 2022 budget includes “more than $1.27 billion in targeted tax relief for Marylanders experiencing financial hardship,” taking the form of waived state taxes on unemployment payments, direct payments to poor and working families and grant programs for small business. Increases in direct aid to schools by 2.5%, or $228.2 million, are included in the budget as well.
Despite the COVID-19 expenditures, $1.8 billion has been maintained in the state’s rainy day fund, he said.
Chang also pointed to the American Rescue Plan, which brought $4 billion from the federal government to help out the state, in addition to a $1.5 billion emergency relief package passed earlier this session.
The legislature is now working on a $1.1 billion capital budget which includes several items specifically for Southern Maryland and families recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This budget we have going over to the Senate is very fiscally prudent,” Chang said. “We are very attuned and disciplined in how we make decisions financially.”
Through a spokesperson, Sen. Jack Bailey (R-St. Mary’s, Calvert) noted the budget “is very much in the active process” and he is “very optimistic that Calvert and St. Mary’s County will both have a favorable outlook that addresses their priorities.”
Shifting from the budget, Crosby discussed some legislative priorities at the town hall as well, claiming four of his bills made it out of the House.
House Bill 1013, or the Eastern Daylight Interstate Compact, “would keep daylight saving time permanent,” he said, and includes every state surrounding Maryland. Each of these states would have to enact the change for it to go into effect.
“It’s much more than just an annoyance,” the delegate said, adding when the time changes, miscarriages, heart attacks, strokes, car accidents and suicides all increase.
House Bill 1004 would make state credit unions competitive with federal credit unions, House Bill 656 would increase public transit access to early voting locations and House Bill 655 would require that county commissioners win the plurality of the vote in their respective districts.
Crosby said he “truly believes” HB 655 “is a good democracy bill … people should have the ability to select who their representatives are and advocate for them at every level of government.” He mentioned the bill was amended to include school boards, which he thinks is “a good amendment.”
Another bill moving forward, the delegate mentioned, is House Bill 1364, or the Fort to 400 bill, which establishes a commission to create materials and plan events for the 400th anniversary of Maryland’s founding in 2034.
Twitter: @MadisonSoMdNews