Late last month Maryland’s 10-member delegation to Capitol Hill sent a request to the leaders of the U.S. Department of Commerce “to initiate a new benchmark stock assessment for the Chesapeake Bay blue crab population, in line with the recommendations of leading scientists and fisheries managers.”
The request for funds from two initiatives — the Inflation Reduction Act and the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act — comes after the lowest-ever blue crab population estimates in this year’s winter dredge survey.
The survey, which is compiled and released by the Chesapeake Bay Stock Assessment Committee, is a data driven report that includes information from the previous year’s harvest augmented by analysis from the Chesapeake Bay Program’s Sustainable Fisheries Goal Implementation Team.
“This year’s blue crab winter dredge survey, which is conducted annually by the Maryland Department of Natural Resources and the Virginia Institute of Marine Science, brought bad news,” wrote National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration communications specialist Kim Couranz. “The Chesapeake Bay’s blue crab population dropped for the third year in a row. The number of blue crabs — 227 million — is the lowest recorded since the winter dredge survey started 33 years ago.”
Each year, 1,500 sites in waters deeper than 5 feet are randomly selected for the survey.
In 1993, the winter dredge survey recorded a bay blue crab population of 852 million, the highest in the survey's history. Since then the numbers have fluctuated with the biggest rebound coming in 2012 with 765 million, according to surveyors’ data.
Couranz noted that this year, “97 million adult female blue crabs were estimated to be present in the Chesapeake Bay. This estimate is below the target of 196 million adult females, but ... above the threshold of 72.5 million.”
Some of the factors possibly affecting the blue crab population, Couranz stated, included water temperature, low oxygen levels in the bay, the availability of a healthy habitat, disease and predation.
One Southern Maryland waterman believes that latter factor plays a huge role and there could be a solution.
Robert T. Brown Sr., a St. Mary's resident and Maryland Watermen’s Association president, told Southern Maryland News there are predators in the bay waters and tributaries that are taking a big bite out of the crab population.
Brown mentioned rockfish, perch and, most prominently, catfish as being the top predators when it comes to crabs. Blue catfish are considered an invasive species in the Chesapeake Bay.
While catfish are a popular catch and repast for local seafood lovers, Brown said more needs to be done to hook the consumers.
“The catfish market is good, but we’re not keeping up with the different ways to market it,” said Brown. “The catfish is reproducing better than any fish in the Chesapeake Bay. We need help finding new markets for catfish.”
Maryland’s congressional delegation, in a press release, collectively acknowledge invasive species such as blue catfish and northern snakehead are literally biting into the blue crabs’ population.
Of course, humans are also predators of blue crabs.
“Sound management of the species is vital to ensure the sustainability of this natural resource [crabs], which supports commercial, recreational and subsistence fisheries,” the lawmakers stated.