Steve W. Tuttle isn’t a politician, at least not yet, but he decided to run for St. Mary’s County commissioner in District 4.
His Facebook page calls him “a moderate Democrat focused on building community relationships and producing results.”
Also on his social media page, Tuttle, 44, said he’s tired of seeing the voices of the people ignored by local government.
Born in San Diego and raised near Austin, Texas, Tuttle moved to Crofton at age 16, he said.
He enlisted in the U.S. Navy, where he served for 11 years in aviation life support systems. Tuttle said the 9/11 terrorist bombings spurred him to enlist. “9/11 happened on a Tuesday. I was at the recruiting station” three days later, he said.
Three years of his military service were spent at Naval Air Station Patuxent River. He fell in love with the county, so he decided to move to St. Mary’s when his military career was over.
A California resident, Tuttle has been a government contractor on the base for the past nine years, he said, noting he’s a “wrench turner,” or mechanic.
When asked why he’s running for public office, Tuttle said he wants to give a different perspective, and said there’s a need for more mental health services in St. Mary’s County and the state in general.
Six years spent as a volunteer with the Wrapping Arms ‘Round Many, or WARM, program showed him the need for additional mental health services, he said. The program provides shelter for people in need during the winter months at different churches in St. Mary’s County.
Two other key issues that he mentioned include “smart growth” and expanding or “beefing up” emergency services.
When asked if he has a political hero, Tuttle said no, but noted that he admires former presidents Abraham Lincoln and John F. Kennedy.
Tuttle said he has no opinion yet on a proposed draft map that would reshape the four commissioners districts. The only other candidate who has filed in District 4 is Republican Scott R. Ostrow, although District 2 Commissioner Mike Hewitt (R) noted that the draft map would move him to District 4. The current District 4 commissioner, Todd Morgan (R), is term limited.
Tuttle is married to his husband, Phillip Wentz. The men got married in 2013 as soon as Maryland legalized gay marriage, Tuttle said. They have no children but do have three dogs.