Before this month’s election, Democrats controlled two of three school boards in Southern Maryland, and although two registered Republicans won seats in Calvert, that ratio will continue.
All of the races are considered non-partisan, but political parties get involved, endorse candidates and campaign for them.
Republicans have voter registration advantages of 6% and 8% in Calvert and St. Mary’s, respectively, while Charles is heavily Democrat, with 61% of its voters registered as Democrat compared to 19% Republican.
Calvert voters elected Lisa Grenis and Jana Post to replace current board President Pamela Cousins and previously-appointed member Pat Nutter, who both chose not to run. Cousins is a Democrat and Nutter, a former county commissioner, is a Republican.
Republicans Grenis and Post defeated previous board member Tracy H. McGuire and Camille T. Khaleesi, both Democrats.
Current members Inez Claggett, Antoine Brown and Dawn Balinski are Democrats.
Calvert Superintendent Andrae Townsel, who started July 1, is required to live in Calvert County, according to his contract. However, on Thursday, Nov. 17, Calvert County elections official Shari Moran said Townsel was not yet registered to vote in the county.
Calvert County citizens spoke out against the school board over the past two years for various reasons, including not opening schools during parts of the coronavirus pandemic, requiring masks and approving an anti-racism policy and an LGBTQ resolution of support, for example.
On Nov. 17, Post said she thinks political party registration had an impact on her election. “If you look at the voter registration, it’s primarily a Republican county,” she said. “The political climate at the state and national level naturally impacted how people voted.”
When asked if her party registration will affect how she votes on the school board, Post said no. “It’s not about me. It’s about being the voice of the masses,” she said, including teachers and students.
In an email, Grenis said, “I consider myself a common sense conservative. However, my platform speaks to all parties and I was able to cross party lines.” She added that “this campaign is about students, teachers, and support staff, not politics. Let’s return to academic excellence and a common sense approach to what is being taught in the classroom.”
In St. Mary’s County, Dorothy Andrews defeated Marsha L. Williams in District 1. Andrews is a Republican and was endorsed by Del. Matt Morgan (R-St. Mary’s).
Williams was endorsed by the Education Association of St. Mary’s, which generally endorses Democrats. The only Republican to get their endorsement this year was county commissioner Eric Colvin.
Andrews will replace Republican Rita Weaver, who ran for county commissioner president but lost in the primary.
The St. Mary’s school board is controlled by Republicans, 3-2. Board Chair Karin Bailey, who was recently re-elected without opposition, and member Jim Davis are registered with the Grand Old Party, while Vice Chair Cathy Allen and Mary Washington are Democrats.
In Charles, Democrats had a 6-2 majority prior to the election, and will have a 7-2 majority following a restructuring of the board.
Incoming Board Chair Michael Lucas and District 1 member David Hancock were already on the board. Lucas is a Democrat and Hancock in a Republican.
Newcomers include six Democrats and one Republican. The Democrats include Jamila Smith and Brenda Thomas in District 2, Dottery Butler-Washington and Nicole Kreamer in District 3, and Yonelle M. Lee and Linda Warren in District 4.
Cindy Coulby, a Republican, will join Hancock representing District 1, a largely rural area that is more conservative than the rest of the county.
Warren and Lee defeated Republican Andre Griggs in District 4.
Warren, who is a part-time adjunct faculty at the College of Southern Maryland’s Kids and Teen College program and previously taught in Baltimore and Prince George’s County for seven years and worked in the Pennsylvania Department of Education’s curriculum division for two years, said she doesn’t think her political party registration impacted her election.
“I think that I’m qualified,” she said. When asked if her political party registration will impact how she votes on the school board, Warren said no. “Anything I vote for ... will be in the best interests of the students and the community,” she said.
Smith, who along with Thomas defeated Republican Julie Brown and fellow Democrat Jason I. Henry in District 2, said she was endorsed by the Democratic Party and the Educators Association of Charles County.
“We worked really hard to keep it non-partisan,” she said of her campaign. Smith said she doesn’t think her political party registration will affect how she votes on the school board.
Brown responds to loss
Brown finished first in the nonpartisan primary for Charles County’s District 2, but was third in the general election so did not get a seat on the school board.
In that race, Smith and Thomas were endorsed by the Maryland State Education Association, according to Capital News Service.
CNS recently reported that Brown was tied to multiple shoplifting arrests in recent years. CNS, a service of the University of Maryland School of Journalism, also reported that Brown was running under her maiden name, but police records show that she had several arrests under the names Julie Lee Higgs and Julie Lee Melton Higgs.
In addition, Higgs was charged with driving on a suspended license and accused by a police officer of using her mother’s name, Patricia Lee Brown, in an attempt to avoid prosecution in 2016, according to CNS.
Brown was already behind in votes through mail-in and early voting when the CNS story was published the Thursday before Election Day.
In an email on Monday, Nov. 21, Brown said she lost for several reasons. “My being a Republican in a dark blue county had a lot to do with it,” she said. “The bottom line is, I came out speaking loudly on serious issues, like education, discipline problems, safety issues, parental rights, loss of teaching staff and the attacks came fast, especially after the primary votes came out. I then became the enemy.”
Brown said she was against teaching sexuality in public schools. In addition, “I don’t think biological boys or girls should be able to use the opposite gender’s facilities.”
“I was accused of being anti-Black because I believe kids need to have consequences to their behavior and with the rise of serious offenses in schools, the restorative discipline plan wasn’t cutting it. That made me racist because more Black and brown children got disciplined.”
She added that “the things I was fighting for didn’t align with the narrative of the left.”
In regard to the CNS story, she said it came out “almost at the end of early voting … my numbers were down before that.” She called the story inaccurate and sensationalized.
Twitter: @CalebSoMdNews