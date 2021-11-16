St. Mary's County Circuit Court is shy one permanent judge for the time being.
David W. Densford's last day on the bench was Wednesday, Nov. 10, according to his secretary, Cindy Slattery.
Densford officially retired in accord with state law when he turns 70 on Nov. 16, she said.
The judge is out of the country until after Thanksgiving and unavailable for comment, Slattery said late last week.
Applications are being accepted for his replacement, according to the state's judiciary website. The deadline to apply is Thursday, Dec. 2, at 4:30 p.m. Gov. Larry Hogan (R) is slated to appoint Densford's immediate successor.
Densford may serve in a substitute judge role until his replacement is appointed, a court official said.
Current assistant state's attorney Buffy Giddens told Southern Maryland News that she will apply for the position.
Densford was appointed by then-Gov. Martin O'Malley (D) to replace C. Clarke Raley on Dec. 22, 2011. His first day on the bench was Feb. 3, 2012, according to a previous report in Southern Maryland News.
Following his appointment, Densford defeated Joseph Michael Stanalonis, 52.1 to 47.7%, for a 15-year term in the general election of November 2012, according to elections.maryland.gov. In the May 2 primary that year, Densford won the Democratic Party's nomination and Stanalonis won the Republican Party's nod.
Slattery said she began working for Densford in February 2012. "I've had a great experience," she said. "I'm sad to go."
Her favorite times over the past nine years and nine months were when the judge presided over weddings and adoptions, which occured sporadically in the courthouse. "Weddings and adoptions are the most beautiful things that happen here," she said.
John Bailey, 84, said he worked with Densford while both were public defenders in Leonardtown. Bailey said Densford "put in a tremendous number of hours" and was "very conscientious and did a hell of a job for his clients."
Densford was born in Bethesda, according to msa.maryland.gov. He worked for The Enterprise as a reporter in 1971 and was a newspaper editor for The Guardian in Lexington Park in 1973 and 1974. He received a bachelor's degree in journalism from the University of Maryland in 1977 and got a law degree from the Potomac School of Law in 1981.
To apply for the judicial vacancy, a questionnaire and two writing samples must be submitted to the state administrative office of the courts. The questionnaire is available at www.mdcourts.gov/judgeselect. Any questions should be directed to Debra Kaminski at 410-260-1271 or Ebonye Caldwell at 410-260-1289.