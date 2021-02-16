Nearly two-thirds of the unemployment claims that the Maryland Department of Labor has received since Jan. 1 are potentially fraudulent, the state agency says.
Of the 243,186 new claims filed in Maryland since Jan. 1, 156,403 claims were flagged by the state agency. A Feb. 11 press release stated that over 87% of these potentially fraudulent claims have been determined to be so after investigation.
Department of labor spokeswoman Fallon Pearre noted that "new and existing aggressive security measures [are] in place to protect taxpayers and the integrity of the state’s program."
This news came after the Southern Maryland News published a story about local cases of potential fraud earlier this month.
In that story, Patty Walker said she discovered five potentially fraudulent unemployment cases when she logged in to a state website in January to check on a valid case of a laid-off employee from Jimmy Richards & Sons Excavating Inc. Four of the five people listed were still working for the company, including two co-owners and an officer of the business, and the fifth person never worked at the business.
Walker, who is a payroll clerk for the Waldorf business, said she sent an email to the department of labor and didn't hear anything until the newspaper got involved.
"I did receive a call from someone from [the state's unemployment agency], she was helpful and really put our minds at ease that there was a block on these claims," Walker said in a Jan. 29 email to the newspaper.
Walker said that after the Southern Maryland News story ran, two companies contacted the excavating company to report that they had similar experiences.
Walker said she logs into employer.beacon.labor.md.gov every day to check and see if there are any new claims.
If an employer believes a fraudulent claim has been charged to their account, they should immediately file a benefit charge protest through their employer portal located at employer.beacon.labor.md.gov, according to the labor department. The department will investigate the protest and will remove charges deemed fraudulent. For additional assistance, employers can contact the department's Employer Call Center at 410-949-0033.
In addition, any employer who suspects unemployment fraud “should immediately contact the Division of Unemployment Insurance’s Benefit Payment Control Unit by completing a Request for Investigation of Unemployment Insurance Fraud form and emailing it to ui.fraud@maryland.gov. This information is available on our website at MDunemployment.com," Pearre said in a Jan. 28 email.
"Some Employers may not even have accounts set-up with the Beacon Employers Portal or, if they do, they may not know to check it — even if you do not receive a notification by email — we did not get an email notification on any of the fraud claims," Walker said in an email. "I have since learned to log into the Beacon Employers Portal everyday and I check alerts and messages and also the “Correspondence” tab — make sure you hit the “Search button” (this is where I found the Fraud Claim that had already been started being paid out on)."
Since the passage of the Continued Assistance for Unemployed Workers Act, which expanded the federal CARES Act programs and offered an additional $300 a week to eligible claimants through the federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program, states have seen a significant spike in fraudulent activity, the Feb. 11 release stated.